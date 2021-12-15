You know, they almost had me. A couple of huge plays for scores. A 10 point lead two different times. Driving down for the late field goal just before the half. I almost thought about believing. A huge upset. A crippling blow to Green Bay’s bid for the top seed.
But I’ve been down this road enough. I know it ends with a cliff, a car careening off the edge, and a fiery grave at the bottom.
See, what I’ve come to learn about this Bears staff is what we saw on display Sunday night. The first half went well, for once, and so at halftime, it appeared they just watched highlights and congratulated each other.
The Packers, on the other hand, made adjustments to get Davante Adams open. They changed up blitz packages. They did something different. And it was over almost before it started in the second half.
Rodgers scores two touchdowns in a minute with a fumble partially caused by a rookie left tackle whiffing on a block. The offense goes into a shell and David Montgomery, arguably the team’s best player, gets 1 carry for the rest of the game. I don’t need to see any more. My eyes crieth for relief.
They won’t fire Nagy until the end of the season, but it’s over. Chicago needs to think about the future with a new leader and that leader should come from the list I’ve curated. I mean, why not? I’ve been through more coaching searches than most owners have. I’ve seen what doesn’t work (everything the Bears do), so why shouldn’t I get a say? I mean, it’s my column. Nobody tells me what to do! (You hear that, Franz? Nobody!)
Top Choice: Josh McDaniels. He’s the one Chicago should target for head coach. He’s done wonders with Mac Jones. He’s smart enough to play up to a QBs strengths and knows that teams win with offensive and defensive lines.
Are there some concerns? Yes. Things didn’t go great in Denver and I wonder if he would want personnel control, but it seems like a Tebow repeat won’t come into play in Chicago where they already have Fields in place. The “Patriot Way” hasn’t always worked in other locations (see Giants, NY) but oftentimes when coaches get a second chance at being a head guy, it works out better because they have more knowledge of what the job entails.
He’s a smart offensive mind, has done it before, and can help create schemes to get receivers open, something I’m not sure I’ve ever actually seen. Please hire Josh McDaniels.
Hot Coordinator: There are a few options here, including Kellen Moore in Dallas, Brian Daboll in Buffalo, and Byron Leftwich in Tampa. However, I don’t love “hot” offensive coaches like Moore any more since I’ve been burned on Nagy, the Bills have been pretty up and down, and Leftwich is doing it with Brady, which makes me wonder about if it’s him or if it’s Brady (it’s Brady). I would like a coach that could instill that bully mentality in my offense and really run up the score. Maybe Daryl Rayfield is available.
I’m more inclined to get the Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. As soon as I can properly say his name, I’ll be truly excited about him as an option. The Colts have had great defenses and they play smart and disciplined, something the Bears need to work on. Because they stink at it. Is that a pre-snap penalty? Yes? Then it was the Bears.
The Steal: Nathaniel Hackett is the Packers current offensive coordinator. Their offense is coordinated quite well. A lot of that goes on Rodgers, obviously, and LaFluer, but Hackett must have some idea of what he is doing because he’s still there.
If he has the ability to handle an entire team, he would be a candidate worth looking into. The Bears need an offense that can function. It also wouldn’t hurt that he knows Green Bay’s offense inside and out. Not that our defense can stop it. But, you know, just for fun in case we ever wanted to stop them.
College Guy: Ryan Day is who everyone wants around Chicago, but I am off that train, actually. I don’t want the college coach who wins with elite talent because the difference in talent with NFL teams is much smaller, but the scheme and system are far more important. Matt Campbell from Iowa State still intrigues me quite a bit.
It would be a heartbreak for Josh Flickinger to lose his Iowa State guy to Chicago, but he seems to have the leadership skills the Bears need. However, I don’t really want a college guy as their recent success rates have been…not great.
Oldie but a Goodie: Beloit native Jim Caldwell, now 66, was 14-2 and 10-6 with Peyton Manning, including a Super Bowl appearance and two more playoff appearances. He finished 2-14 without him, which led the Colts to draft Andrew Luck and Caldwell to be fired.
Then, he got the Detroit Lions job. In four seasons as the head coach of the Lions, Caldwell went 11-5, 7-9, 9-7, and 9-7. He made the playoffs twice in Detroit.
Wait, he made the playoffs with the Lions? Twice? That man should be in the NFL Hall of Fame. While I don’t think the Bears go this route, there are worse avenues to go than a guy who made the Lions competitive.
I would love the Bears to get McDaniels, but I feel it’s more likely they hire Lovie back to capture that Cover 2 magic. Sigh. I hate them.
Picks: Chiefs, Browns, Colts, Bills, Dolphins, Cowboys, Cardinals, Eagles, Titans, Texans, Bengals, 49ers, Rams, Packers, Bucs, Bears.