I know this is a football column (let’s be honest, it’s a Taco Bell column), but the Brewers are worth another mention for a week. Taco Bell is too as I’ve grown very fond of the chicken chipotle melt burrito. It’s cheap. It’s tasty. It’s wonderful.
The Brewers enter the playoffs as the second seed in the NL and the third most wins in the National League, and they’ll only have to play one of the teams with more wins since the Giants and Dodgers and Cardinals will play one another, leaving only one Highlander, I mean one team remaining. The Brewers have great starters. A really good bullpen. Some hitters I feel OK about. And great stadium sauce.
I think the Brewers are better than the Braves in almost every way. Their bullpen and defense are significantly better and the offenses are incredibly similar in strikeout and walk rate. The Braves hit more homers, but you hope the Brewers’ pitchers are the answer to that. Also, the Brewers do well with matchups, so I give most edges to the Brewers.
So why am I so nervous? Maybe it has to do with Gerrit Cole getting shelled against the Red Sox. If Cole can get shelled, can’t anybody? Maybe it has to do with the skid the Brewers enter the postseason on, though they admittedly weren’t even trying to win games as much as they were trying to stay healthy for the last two weeks. And there was a good article I read this week about how teams who enter the playoffs “hot” don’t do as well as teams who won more games during the regular season and coasted into the playoffs. So that helps me. Sorta.
Or maybe it’s because I just expect disappointment. I’ve watched a number of good Brewer teams in my 37 years...most of them in the last 15 years. And all of them have come up short, some of them painfully so (hey Brian Shouse). Should I expect the Brewers to fail? Is disappointment, like Thanos, inevitable?
No, I don’t think it is. I think this team is good. Very, very good. Maybe the Bucks have changed my mind on this. Seeing one of my teams win a title gives me some semblance of hope.
But also seeing the Rays make the World Series last year gives me hope. The Brewers and Rays are incredibly similar teams. Small markets, smart front offices, good at getting the most out of their players, a likeable group without big money players (though Yelich is pretty big money, now). Also, I really really want this.
I feel surprisingly good about this series. Friday and Saturday they are home with Cy Burnes going in game 1 and Brandon Woodruff in game two. Then, it’s Peralta/Houser/Lauer or a combination of the three for games 3 and 4. I like that. Now, go back in time and tell March 2021 Rob he’d be excited about Eric Lauer and Adrian Houser start playoff games. He would be...very surprised.
I think the Brewers beat the Braves in 4 games or less and would not be surprised if they swept them. Does this mean they will lose game 1? Probably. Because this is what I do to teams I love. No! No not any more!
I am a new man! My teams are new teams. And the Brewers going to go to the World Series. Maybe. I hope. Man I jinxed it, didn’t it?
But anyway, I feel good about this weekend. Not driving across the border to place a bet good...but good.
In other news, the Bears named Justin Fields the starting QB. I was really expecting them to do something really stupid like start Dalton again even after the game Fields played last week. He looked, at times, like a first round quarterback. He throws the best deep ball I’ve ever seen as a Bear fan (which is saying something after the Rex Bombs I used to watch) and they haven’t really unleashed his legs yet, which I am hoping is coming down the road. Considering how often they talked about his speed, it seems silly not to use it unless they are saving it for the Packer game since they defend the read option so well.
It’ll be a harder game this week not only because of the opponent but because Montgomery will be sidelined for a few weeks, but my feelings about the future of the QB position are improved this week.
I still hate the coaching staff and GM and want them fired. But, hey, at least there is one positive in the world. Also, I actually picked 10 games right last week, which is pretty amazing for me. So I guess there are two positives? Glad I got my good week out of the way early.
Picks: Rams, Falcons, Packers, Vikings, Broncos, Bucs, Saints, Panthers, Titans, Patriots, Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Cardinals, Bills, Ravens.