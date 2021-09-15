In the summer of 2006, I had just graduated from UW-Stevens Point (Go Point Dawgs!) with a major in English and a double minor in history and writing. Yes, I was just as employable as I sound.
I was looking for work and my parents were suggesting some options for me...too many options now that I look back on it because it seems they were very eager to get me out of their house. I was working for my parents at Turtle Greens (RIP) in the summer, so I didn’t really need to get a full-time job until September or October.
On a Wednesday night in August, my mom suggested I email the sports editor of the Beloit Daily News. She knew I liked sports and enjoyed writing, even if I wasn’t terribly skilled at it. I asked who the editor was, and I’ll never forget her response.
“Oh, his name is Jim Franz. He’s been there for...like forever.”
And she was right. He had been there for like...forever. I think Jim started working for the BDN in ‘53 or something like that. I’m not 100% sure because after a deadline and he’d lean back in his chair to regale me with stories of bygone days, I’d get a little sleepy, but that date seems about right. But I digress.
I emailed Jim and said I’d be interested in some stringer work if it was available. I think I even attached a link to a hockey article I had written for the Stevens Point student newspaper. It wasn’t a good article.
He emailed me back like two hours later asking if I could work that Friday night to cover a Turner game. No interview. No phone call. Just yes, please go cover this game person with a pulse. He also told me after the game to get the stats from Karl Miller, their statistician.
“Who’s Karl?”
“You’ll know.”
He was right again.
I covered the game. Got the stats. Wrote the article. And turned in a steaming pile of crap that Jim turned into something printable. It went on like this for a while. Cover game. Steaming pile. Jim fix. Rinse, repeat. They steamed a bit less each week, but trust me. They steamed. Usually still do.
Then Matt Hager, the sports reporter at the time and fellow Dom Toretto enthusiast, told us he was leaving to go back to Ohio after the football season.
The BDN gave me an interim tag for a month or so (they said to test me out but really I think it was so they could pay me like $8 to do the full-time job…) but after the month, Jim looked around the bar and noticed I was the last writer left and gave me the job that I had for two years.
The hours weren’t great. The pay was even worse. The free hot dogs at the Snapper games were pretty cool. But the company couldn’t be beat. Jim was truly a wealth of sports knowledge. I think he remembered seeing Uecker play. Could be wrong on that, though.
But he knew everything and anything about stateline sports. Random athlete from 1997? Jim remembered. Semi-important basketball game in 1985? Jim remembered. Taking photos without a digital camera and bringing the film back to develop hoping he had a shot? Jim remembered.
As an editor, he was kind and gracious and gave me the help when I needed it (which was often) and, after months of begging, let me write a column for the paper. I think I made enough obscure references for him that he let me keep doing it and now, sort of like Milton from Office Space, I just keep doing it each week, paid or not. (Kidding I totally get paid. How do you think I can afford all my Taco Bell?)
Jim was inducted into the Beloit Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday and there couldn’t be a more deserving candidate. When I heard about it, I did ask him if he nominated himself for the honor, knowing he is on the committee, but he assured me he did not. I’m still investigating.
Jim, I am sorry I couldn’t be there to congratulate you in person. Guess my invite was lost in the mail. But honestly, I just would have made a bunch of jokes about your age and the Packers’ empire crumbling. But you’ve done more for stateline sports than anybody so congrats and thank you. However, that Pic with Flick may have tarnished your legacy. I’m sorry.
Speaking of tarnished legacies, it was not a strong week for me. At all. I got seven games right and even that number seemed high. I’m pretty sure I picked every favorite and in hindsight, that was a mistake.
One of the games I did pick correctly was the Rams/Bears game. I mean, everybody did. Andy Dalton looked exactly like Andy Dalton. I know that the Bears can’t win with him and the longer he stays behind center, the better the Giants’ draft pick will be. I am anticipating Justin Fields day being week 4 against Detroit, but by then, it might be too late.
It also might be too late for the Packers. Yikes. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I loved every second of that beatdown, but did anybody see that coming? Maybe Rodgers had a vision of it while he was blitzed on a beach during OTAs, but Packer nation should be worried.
Not super worried, though, because the NFC North is atrocious, but worried that their last season with Rodgers will be an 11-6 first round exit in the playoffs and then it’s the Jordan Love era...which they will not...love. See what I did there?
Anyway, here are the picks for the week.
Picks: Giants, Bengals, Browns, Rams, Bills, Patriots, 49ers, Steelers, Saints, Broncos, Cardinals, Bucs, Chargers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Packers.