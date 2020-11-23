Thanksgiving is once again upon us (holy smokes where did it come from?) and it’s time for my yearly article of thankfulness. I’ve noticed none of my dear readers have sent me kind letters saying they are thankful for me and my weekly columns, but I’ll assume Josh is saving them all to lift my spirits after the Bears announce the return of Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace for another season.
Let’s not lie about it, this has been a tough year. I’ve never spent so much time in or near my house. I’m a homebody but this has been too much even for me. That’s partly due to my son being born and the impossibility of going many places with a toddler but obviously COVID is a factor as well. We uh, like, science, so we’ve been pretty safe and limiting our exposure, especially with my wife being pregnant.
But even in such a challenging year, I have plenty to be thankful for.
My Family: Since mid-March, I’ve been home from work. Initially, our school closed down and I was teaching from home. Starting in August, I took a virtual job so I wouldn’t have to go into the building. Because of that, my wife has been stuck with me at home every day for quite a while.
But I’m beyond lucky because I’ve been home to see my son grow up. How many people, dads especially, can say they will be with their child until they are almost two years old? I’ve had so much fun watching him grow up that I wouldn’t trade these months for anything.
I wish we could have done more, like go to little kid gyms or have playdates with friends, but I saw my son’s first crawls, his first steps, and heard his first word (“da-da”). It’s been perfect.
Along with my son, I’ve gotten to spend so much time with my wife! We’ve watched a lot of Netflix and home improvement shows. A lot. Some might say too many. Even without COVID, my wife works from home, so it’s been nice being around to help her with Rory and go on the occasional date, aka getting take out tacos and eating it in a parking lot somewhere, but a date is a date.
There is never a good time for a global pandemic, but if it had to come, this worked out as well as it could.
Next Season: There is always a next season, either with another sport or with a team’s next attempt at glory. I’ve needed a lot of next seasons this year. The Brewers were embarrassing, the Bears were worse, the Bucks were the disappointment of all disappointments, and with the Badgers flubbing at Northwestern (again), I am already looking ahead to Badger basketball season, which will probably break my spirit by Christmas but who knows, maybe it lasts until February.
I have always been an optimist, and always believe the best is yet to come for my teams but it’s going to be hard next season. The Brewers have offensive holes that will be hard to fill. The Bucks completely botched the offseason when they screwed up the sign-and-trade deal with Bogdon. The Bears...need to be burned to the ground. Badger football might be OK next year but probably won’t. Badger basketball will graduate like seven seniors.
Thankfully, by the time next season hits, I’ll have two kids under two and won’t have time to be disappointed by Ryan Pace drafting QB from Duke or Giannis signing with the Warriors. So I’ve got that going for me. Which is nice.
Technology: COVID has ruined one thing and that was our travel back to Wisconsin. We had two trips planned, both of which we had to cancel. I haven’t seen my parents or one of my sisters since just after Rory was born nor my other sister and brother since summer of 2019. However, I’ve been able to stay in touch with Google Duo (I have an android phone...it’s our Facetime) and it has let them see Rory grow up while I’ve been able to see my nieces and nephews. It’s not perfect but it’s better than nothing.
Technology has also provided me an endless stream of things to watch. Y’all, I’ve had some time to watch some TV. I’ve had too much time to watch TV. Some highlights include Ted Lasso, Watchmen, The Morning Show, The Last Dance, The Last Ride, and After Life. The best reality show I saw was the 2020 election but I’m finding it to be a bit drawn out with some slightly unrealistic central characters.
Golf: One of the safest sports to play during COVID has been a lifesaver for me. I didn’t play as much as I wanted (which would have been every day) but I was able to get out enough that I had fun, enjoyed the fresh air, and even hit a few good shots. Not many, but a few.
It’s not as easy to get out and play here as it is back in Wisconsin. It’s expensive to water courses and keep them green out here and there are only three public courses in the city, six if you include the immediate suburbs. The metro population of Colorado Springs is almost 750,000 people, so that’s not enough. There are double the courses in the Madison metro area with less than half the population. Wisconsin golf is a beautiful thing, which is why I’m excited...
The Future: All of this brings me to the last thing for which I am thankful—my return. Yes, in 2021, I’ll be back in the land of cheese and brandy old fashioneds. My wife and I decided that Rory and our soon-to-be-born daughter need cousins to play with. We are moving to the Sun Prairie area which is near both my sisters and my parents. We will miss Colorado Springs—the weather is truly spectacular most of the year—but know that this will be the best move for our family.
I’m not excited about being back in the Central time zone because Mountain time, especially for sports, is ideal. But it’s a sacrifice I’ll make to have high quality cheese at my fingertips for the rest of my life.
My Picks: Ok, I am not thankful for my picks. In fact, I am the opposite of thankful for them. But here they are anyway, in an abbreviated form. Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Buffalo, NY Giants, Tennessee, Minnesota, Arizona, Miami, Cleveland, New Orleans, LA Rams, Kansas City, Green Bay (by 300), and Seattle. Happy Thanksgiving, dear readers!