Cruising Twitter Tuesday night while my son was destroying everything in his reach, I saw the news about John Madden’s passing. I’m guessing people under 30 only know Madden from the video game franchise, but John Madden was my Troy Aikman or Tony Romo–he was calling the big game every single week along with his partner Pat Summerall, the Joe Buck of that time period.
I didn’t know Madden from his coaching career at all, but Madden the announcer was magic. He would go on silly, somewhat unrelated rants about sweat on offensive lineman’s butts, explain how the team who scored the most would win, and that when a QB threw an interception, he threw it to the wrong guy.
And man he was fun. He was a personality that was entirely unique and, based on the outpouring of stories on Twitter Tuesday night, entirely respected by everyone in the game. I saw stories about grilling burgers on a player’s head as it steamed, another about Aikman not being able to grow a beard, and saying Favre put “all the mustard on that brat” when he fired a laser to Antonio Freeman. He was a great announcer, but he is immortal for something else.
The Madden video game franchise is what will make his name live on for eternity. While his engagement with the game had become far more limited recently, his initial involvement in the game was instrumental in its success. And man was it successful.
The Madden football series has sold the most copies for a sports series in video game history. For a streak of about 15 years starting in 1997, I purchased the game every year, sometimes at the midnight release, so I could make the Bears good.
I won a lot of Super Bowls with the Bears…it was the only way I could make them bring any level of joy to my life. I’ve turned Cade, Rex, Jay, Mitch, and Justin into MVPs. I went undefeated more times than I can count, broke every record, and turned the Bears from a laughing stock to the model franchise of the NFL.
Fiction is fun, isn’t it? But it gave me hope and man did I need hope. Still do, actually.
But the Madden video game gave me a moment I’ll never forget. It was Madden 1998 and I clicked on ‘franchise mode’, having no idea what it meant.
Prior to this mode, seasons were individual, isolated seasons that didn’t continue on. Fun? Sure. But repetitive.
But then…franchise mode. I distinctly remember my first season ending (the Bears went 16-0 and won the Super Bowl with Erik Kramer at QB) and then the option to go into free agency was presented to me. I had no idea what this meant, but I did it…and signed Joey Galloway, who was a stud back in the day. Then there was a draft and I was able to pick new players. And the franchise continued and I could keep doing this, over and over and over again.
It. Was. Awesome. I can’t in fact stress how awesome it was. It was literally a life-changing event. I played a lot of Madden before that. It was dwarfed by the amount of time I played Madden after.
This changed the game for every sports video game after it, too. The Madden franchise mode was the model for all games that came after it. I still play the franchise mode, though after taking a few years off, it’s become more detailed than I remember. I don’t have the time in my life to hire scouts and train players during the week. I’ve got kids, man. But I can still make the Bears great, which the real Bears certainly can’t do.
But it doesn’t happen without John Madden. His documentary aired recently. I missed it (see kids from the previous paragraph), but was going to watch it when the time arose. Now, I have even more of a reason because nostalgia is a powerful drug, and I appreciate everything he gave the game and gave me. Madden will forever be a part of football, and I’ll be digging up Youtube clips for my kids some day showing them who this “Madden” guy was 10 years from now.
Another powerful drug is winning, which my Chicago Bears did in a no-doubter on Sunday! What a W! Just gotta give that Nagy guy a fair shake and this team will turn it around. Is there a two-game win streak on the horizon? Read below to find out!
