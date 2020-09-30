What if I told you a team in the NFL was 3-0 after starting a backup quarterback in those three games. You’d be pretty impressed. What if I also said the starter is now in place and the team is ready to go for the rest of the season? Then you’d be really impressed. You might consider them Super Bowl contenders.
Well, welcome to the 2020 Chicago Bears. Backup Mitch Trubisky got the team to a 2-0 start but now that starter Nick Foles is there, after leading them to a win against Atlanta, I see 16-0 and Super Bowl in our future. Imagine a team with such depth that they can throw a backup out there just to get him some reps for the first two games of the season and still get two wins!
I always knew, deep down, Foles would be the starter eventually. He has a better command of the offense, more confidence in his decisions, and the ability to call audibles. Nick Foles is what the Bears were missing.
Will he make mistakes? Sure. He loves to throw picks. But he pushes the ball down the field and forces the issue, something Nagy has wanted to do but hasn’t been able to with Mitch at QB. Also, he’s incredibly cheap for a starting QB for the next two seasons. The Bears can afford to draft a project or two in the mid-to-late rounds and let him sit behind Foles.
I’m also glad the Packers are 3-0. Yes, you read that right. It would have been boring if the Bears just ran away with the division this year and having a little competition will be nice.
As for the Lions and Vikings? Yikes. Vikings are going to lose this week, too. So are the Lions. They will be a combined 1-7 after four weeks. That ain’t great! However, I do hope the Lions are good enough to keep Patricia one more season because every year he’s there is one year I don’t need to worry about Detroit. I think Zimmer is safe in Minnesota but man, five wins might be generous now. I guess they will get a good draft pick but they are locked into Cousins for two more years. Yucky.
I didn’t have a great week on picks (do I ever?) with an 8-8 week. However, I feel really good about this week. I love the future. It’s unknown. All is possible. The Bears are undefeated in the future and that’s how I plan to think of them.
• Denver at NY Jets: Just never pick the Jets to win ever. Never ever ever. Gase is currently a 3/1 favorite to get fired (only Dan Quinn of Atlanta is higher). I won’t do it. I can’t. BRONCOS 23, JETS 14.
• Indianapolis at Chicago: With our backup, Mitch, starting, I would have leaned Colts but now with Nick as our starter, I feel really good about this game. Rivers still can’t move in the pocket and the Bears have been getting good (not great) pressure. Losing Cohen will hurt their creativity but maybe it means Kmet gets a more expanded role in the passing game. Also, Jimmy Graham finally has a QB who knows how to throw to a tight end. He must be loving it. BEARS 24, COLTS 23.
• Jacksonville at Cincinnati: I want to pick the Bengals here but just don’t trust them enough yet. I do think Bengals fans should feel excited about Burrow. He’s no Nick Foles, but still, he’s good. JAGUARS 23, BENGALS 22.
• Cleveland at Dallas: Two teams that are paper tigers. Stats might look good but neither one knows how to win. I’ll take the Cowboys but wouldn’t want to put money on either one of these teams. COWBOYS 24, BROWNS 20.
• New Orleans at Detroit: I sure hope the Saints stop giving the ball to Taysom Hill when it matters. Give it to Alvin Kamara about 30 times a game. That’s how they will win. Thankfully the Lions can’t stop him (or anybody). SAINTS 27, LIONS 17.
• Pittsburgh at Tennessee: The Titans are in COVID crisis right now, can’t come back to the building until Saturday and will play Monday or Tuesday. I think it’s pretty safe to take the Steelers here. STEELERS 27, TITANS 20.
• Seattle at Miami: The Seahawks might be the Bears only real competition for a Super Bowl spot and will keep peace with the Bears against a horrible Miami team. I would expect Tua to get some time for the Dolphins in a few weeks but also don’t expect him to help. SEAHAWKS 30, DOLPHINS 17.
• LA Chargers at Tampa Bay: The Bucs are getting it together while the Chargers are headed for another top 10 pick. I hope the Bucs win easy and start coasting into the Bears game. Boy will they be surprised by Nick and the new look offense. BUCS 30, CHARGERS 10.
• Baltimore at Washington: Any time the spread in an NFL game is double digits, one team is very good and another, more importantly, is horrendous. That’s Washington. Horrendous. No thanks. RAVENS 38, WASHINGTON 17.
• Arizona at Carolina: The Cardinals really screwed me last week. I thought they’d roll Detroit but I do have to remember they are a young team and Murrary is still learning the ropes. He doesn’t have a Super Bowl under his belt like Foles does. He will get there and playing Carolina will help. CARDINALS 30, PANTHERS 20.
• Minnesota at Houston: The Vikings will be 0-4. They play at Seattle next week. They will be 0-5. Then they play the Falcons, Lions, Packers, and Bears. They are likely to be 2-7 at best. That’s...that’s not good. TEXANS 27, VIKINGS 23.
• NY Giants at LA Rams: The other team from New York is another team I refuse to pick. Ever again. A Giants/Jets game could make my brain explode. RAMS 34, GIANTS 3.
• New England at Kansas City: I was suckered into thinking the Chiefs were mortal after a bad game the week before. They showed me on Monday they are still the Chiefs and I was foolish to pick against them. CHIEFS 31, PATRIOTS 21.
• Buffalo at Las Vegas: Apparently the Bills Mafia is for real this year. Josh Allen looks like a star and the rest of the team is loaded with talent. Go Bills Go! BILLS 27, RAIDERS 23.
• Philadelphia at San Francisco: This was supposed to be a great game before the season started. Now, it’s pretty rotten. The Eagles stink and the 49ers are the walking wounded. While I think the Eagles might be better based on the San Fran injuries but I don’t feel good about either team. 49ers 21, Eagles 20.
• Atlanta at Green Bay: The Falcons are one late collapse away from spontaneously combusting. They won’t have an issue this week because the Packers will steamroll them. There won’t be any time for any late collapses since the game will be over after the first quarter. PACKERS 37, FALCONS 21.