I was going to write about how the Bears are the dumbest team in the NFL for not starting Justin Fields and how they will regret it when Dalton loses the first three games and then Fields comes in and dominates and they miss the playoffs by a game. I was going to. But I’m not. I’m not going to write about the stupid Bears...this week.
I also thought about writing about the Bucks since they won the NBA title, giving me my first championship in any sport, but I think it’s been too long since it happened and honestly, I am only on the periphery of Bucks fandom so I can hardly claim it as my own. I’m happy...but I’m not calling my Bulls fan friends about it.
Then there is Badger football, which starts this weekend, but it would just be another depressing piece about how excited I am then how instantly sad I become after they lose to Northwestern. I’ve read that book before, and I can only sad eat so many pizzas before it loses some of its enjoyment.
So that only leaves one team, and honestly, it’s the team we should all be talking about. The Milwaukee Brewers could win 100 games this year. They are going to win the N.L. Central by a hefty margin. They should get the second seed in the playoffs with an outside shot at the one. They have one of the best rotations, bullpens, and since June 1, best offenses in all of baseball. The Brewers are a great team. In fact, they might be more than a great team.
This is, and I don’t use this phrasing lightly, the best Milwaukee Brewers team of all time. Yes, I know the ‘82 team made the World Series. Yes, I know the 2018 and 2011 teams made the NLCS. But this team is better. Their rotation is better and the offense has one of the highest walk rates in baseball, which means they don’t do what plagued them last year, which is always strike out in key situations. They play great defense. They have, as far as I’m concerned, the best manager-GM combo in all of sports.
But maybe most importantly, this team is fun. Your own Josh Flickinger and I have a text thread with one of Josh’s old friends Jon where we text about the Brewers all day. I’ve never met Jon in real life. Ever. Josh just started the thread and now I text him more than I text most members of my family. Our giddiness when the Brewers come back is...well...probably a little pathetic. But it’s also what makes me want to watch every night.
This team has had so many memorable wins this year and we’ve texted all the way through them. The 7-0 comeback against the Cubs. The Rowdy Bomb. The 11-game win streak. Don’t forget six walk-off wins, including opening day.
And this team just has more ways to win than it’s had before. Need a terrific starting pitching performance? Woodruff, Burnes, and Peralta have your back. Need some timely hitting? Willy is here. Need a great defensive play? Wong, Cain, and JBJ got you. Need a key walk? Jace is your ace. Have a late lead that needs to be protected? The Death Squad of Hader, Williams, and Cousins are here.
I’ve never had a Brewer team where I felt so confident they’d win each game like I do this one. Shoot, even Brett Anderson and Adrian Houser instill some level of confidence in me! Brett Anderson and Adrian Houser!
Will this team win the World Series? I don’t know. They’ll likely have to top the Dodgers to reach the Series and whoever comes out of the AL will be a daunting task. But I am 100% serious and confident when I say this team can win a World Series. The last two champs (Dodgers and Nationals) had elite starting pitching, good defense, and some great hitters. The Brewers have all that and with Yelich seeming becoming himself again (.313/.359/.470 in August), their offense could be even scarier.
I don’t want to get my hopes up too much. I’ve been burned many, many times before by the Brewers. But this team feels different. And while I do count the Bucks winning a title as a “my team championship”, having the Brewers win would be oh so sweet. Especially since the Cubs might get relegated to Triple A next year. Sorry Cub fans...but hey at least your stadium doesn’t have pee troughs any more!
With a month left in the regular season, this is your chance, if you haven’t already, to enjoy a truly great Brewers team. They will make the playoffs. They will be one of the favorites to win it all. And I, for one, can’t wait to text Josh and Jon all about it.