The 2020 season for the Bucks ended in a forgettable way. The stupid Heat. The stupid bubble. The stupid everything. Then there was the concern about what would happen with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best Buck player since that Kareem guy, who was pretty good, and if he would continue to be a Buck after next season.
The Warriors, Heat, Lakers, and Mavs were all going to sign him next year. He wouldn’t want to stay in Milwaukee because they couldn’t win it all. He wanted a bigger market and to make a super team. The Greek Freak’s time in Milwaukee was numbered...at least that’s what everyone thought they knew.
But turns out they didn’t know. Like most things on the internet, it was a big ol’ lie told from people who didn’t have any more insight than me. And I have very little insight. Very little.
Giannis is now a Buck for the next five years, maybe six if he doesn’t opt out (though he should because he’ll be in line for another supermax extension). My friend noted that it’s likely the biggest Wisconsin sports news since Reggie White signed with Green Bay.
That doesn’t mean Giannis is more important than say Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre, but once they were in Green Bay, there was no doubt they were staying in Green Bay. Favre had retirement drama but there was never a huge risk during his peak that he wouldn’t be a Packer. Same with Rodgers or even Robin Yount. There was real doubt that Giannis would stay in Milwaukee.
He could have signed with Golden State and teamed up with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, or with LeBron and Anthony Davis with the Lakers, or with Jimmy Butler while getting to live in Miami. Look, I love Wisconsin and I’m moving back there soon...but it’s not Miami, San Fran, or LA. Let’s get that straight right away.
So his return to Milwaukee is truly incredible. The Bucks are now title contenders for the next five years. It no longer matters that they don’t have first round picks for like a decade because they have Giannis. It no longer matters than they lost to the Heat because they have Giannis (and a better PG). Nothing else matters short-term for the Bucks because they have Giannis.
Now, this team still has some flaws. The starting five is better than last year but it likely lacks the depth it had. However, stars win playoff games and adding Jrue Holiday gives them another star. Their odds are up, though it will still be an uphill fight.
Even if this doesn’t lead to a championship in Milwaukee, having the two-time reigning MVP staying is great news. Another small-market NBA franchise stays relevant instead of everyone wanting to play for LA, New York, Golden State, Miami, or Dallas. Also, it gives me something else to write about instead of the Badgers, Bears, or Brewers. Because there is no way I’m writing about the Bucks without Giannis. Yucky.
I had 10 games right last week but of course the Bears were not one of them. When I need them to stink and lose, they rise up and play like champions. I just hate them. Anyway, here are the picks for this week. Let’s hope the Bears don’t disappoint me again. This is late (my fault) but I totally picked the (Josh, insert the winner of Thursday night here) to win. That counts as one.
• Buffalo at Denver: My hometown Broncos are struggling and I don’t see the visiting Bills being a good remedy for those issues. However, who else is excited for Saturday NFL football? I think college football has suffered the most from the lack of fans, so I’ve really struggled to stay interested. The Badgers being terrible might be part of that, too. But I’m glad to have another distraction. BILLS 31, BRONCOS 17.
• Carolina at Green Bay: The Panthers are still hurting and the Packers are, in general, much better than them. I’d love to see Carolina make this a game but honestly, I just don’t see how they keep up offensively. But I can keep hoping for a Packer collapse. PACKERS 34, PANTHERS 20.
• Tampa Bay at Atlanta: The Falcons have shown more life lately but the Bucs can see the playoffs coming. They won’t drop this one, right? Tom Brady won’t let that happen? Right? BUCCANEERS 34, FALCONS 27.
• Dallas at San Francisco: This used to be a marquee game but, well, not so much right now. The 49ers are the better team and should win based on the head coaching battle alone. However, both these teams do stink. Don’t forget that. 49ERS 24, COWBOYS 21.
• Detroit at Tennessee: Derrick Henry will run for 175 yards or more against the Lions and this game will be a blowout. The Bears were a nice little win for Detroit but I think that’s over now. TITANS 30, LIONS 17.
• Houston at Indianapolis: The Texans showed their true colors last week as a truly horrible team. The Colts are not a horrible team. I’m not much of a math mathematician but that seems to add up to a Colts win for me. COLTS 30, TEXANS 20.
• New England at Miami: The Dolphins are the...clear favorite? That seems weird to say in a Dolphins-Patriots game but when your QB can’t throw for more than 125 yards a game, you don’t have a great chance to win many games. This won’t be much different. It’s a real shame to see such a mighty franchise fall. Just a real, real shame. DOLPHINS 27, PATRIOTS 17.
• Chicago at Minnesota: Please lose this game, Bears. You owe it to me to lose it you jerks. I still need a better draft pick out of you, even if that Texans win will save the jobs of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. Please...for me. VIKINGS 24, BEARS 23.
• Seattle at Washington: Washington’s defense is still quite good but the offense, even with a healthy Antonio Gibson, is pretty bad. The Seahawks are always good for a stinker, especially on cross country trips, but I don’t think they drop this one. SEAHAWKS 27, WASHINGTON 14.
• Jacksonville at Baltimore: We all know Lamar Jackson was taking a number two during that game Monday night, right? I mean, we all know he was. Maybe T-Bell isn’t a great pregame meal option. RAVENS 27, JAGUARS 17.
• NY Jets at LA Rams: The Jets are going 0-16. It’s just going to happen. All for Trevor Lawrence, which I hope, for their sake, is worth it. RAMS 34, JETS 17.
• Arizona at Philadelphia: The Cardinals are really struggling late, which is probably to be expected with a young QB and a horrible defense. I still have faith that they will be good, but I may have been a year early. However, they will win this game. CARDINALS 28, EAGLES 20.
• Kansas City at New Orleans: What I would consider the only “difficult” game of the week is still a pretty easy one to me because the Saints, without Brees, are too inconsistent on offense. The Chiefs are anything but. If there were fans in New Orleans, maybe it’s closer, but I think the turf just makes the Chiefs better. CHIEFS 34, SAINTS 23.
• Cleveland at NY Giants: For like a week the Giants were the toast of the NFC, but that has all died now. The Browns need a win for their playoff positioning and will be feeling a bit scorned after last week’s tough loss. Browns win easy here. BROWNS 30, GIANTS 17.
• Pittsburgh at Cincinnati: This would have been a really fun game with Joe Burrow, but it’s now a bad, bad game. But, you know, it’s a game. So I’ll watch. STEELERS 27, BENGALS 14.