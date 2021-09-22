I remember as a young kid (or even as an older kid), waiting anxiously for things. Movies to come out. Video game release days. The NCAA tournament. My pizza to arrive. I am a patient person but I do remember thinking that those important days sometimes would literally never arrive. I’d never get to see The Dark Knight or play Diablo II or eat my sausage and black olive Pizza Hut thin crust pizza.
When that thing inevitably did arrive or that day did come, I would enjoy whatever I was waiting for, but it always left me with an empty feeling. Sometimes, I realized, I was more into the anticipation of the thing than the actual thing itself. The movie was seldom as good as I hoped. The Badgers never lasted quite as long in the tournament. The pizza was never quite as large as I desired. In fact, the pizza can never be large enough. Ever.
So when the Bears announced their plan to sit Justin Fields until he was “ready”, I was digging in for the long haul. I expected multiple months of Andy Dalton throwing passes no more than six yards from the line of scrimmage. The Bears scoring 13 points a game. Me being depressed. The entire pizza being eaten as I “sad ate” and then me being depressed again because my pizza was gone. The cycle could continue for days if unchecked by my wife.
But then Dalton came up lame on Sunday when he “scrambled”...or whatever we should call that. Fields was in. But then Dalton came back. I started telling myself not to get excited. Dalton was like that student you have in class who just knows how to press your buttons—he’s gonna be there every day.
Then, they said Dalton was out for the second half. Fields was back. My dream was coming true. Wait...but wait. Dalton will probably be back next week. Nagy even said that Dalton is the starter when healthy. Anticipation is back on the menu.
As for the game itself, Fields played fine. Not great. Not terrible. He made some plays to help win (and wasn’t helped by Allen Robinson’s drop). He also threw a terrible pick but we don’t need to talk about that.
Then I hear the news break I was expecting to hear two months from now. The Bears announced Wednesday that Fields would start this week (though, apparently, Dalton is still the starter when healthy). And to be honest, I feel a little cheated.
As a Bear fan, loving our backup quarterback is what we do best. The next guy up will always be better. We loved Kyle Orton, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Craig Krenzel, and Caleb Hanie. Don’t even get us started with first round picks sitting as backups like Rex and Mitch. They were going to be great! We just knew it!
So I was prepared to spend 10 weeks turning Justin Fields into the next Tom Brady, but if Brady didn’t stink. By the time he was finally allowed to play, Fields would already be a hall of famer in my mind, which is the only place I care about anything existing anymore.
But here he is. Week three. Starter. And don’t get me wrong, I’m excited. It’s got to be better watching him play than watching Dalton. Fields made two or three passes Sunday that Dalton just can’t make. And Fields’ ability to evade the rush and get the final first down is a primary reason why the Bears are a better team with him than Dalton.
But my anticipation has been taken away from me, which does make me a little sad. I wanted to wonder about how great Fields will be but now, I just have to see how OK he is on Sunday. However, I will get a pizza on order so I can start to let my anticipation bucket fill once again. It’s good to have things to look forward to.
I got the Bear game wrong last week, along with a number of other games. Just so everyone knows, I rank second to last in Josh’s Pick ‘Em league. It’s not against the spread (I’m actually better in that league), but rather just picking straight winners and losers. And I’m sitting right at .500 with 16 up and 16 down. I am bad at this.
I can and will blame a lot on my kids, which I will do here. They make it impossible to get anything done. They are just so needy. Feed me. Change my diaper. Love me. Turn the hose off my face. It just never stops. So my ability to do any type of research has really been taken away from me. That and the fact that my commute to work is 15 minutes shorter than it used to be, and I’m in the middle of a really good true crime audiobook that I just want to finish so I can start another one make it impossible to get anything done related to my picks. Life is very hard for Rob right now.
So what I am saying is, these picks aren’t going to get any better. To give you a little peek behind the curtain, Josh texted me about 30 minutes ago saying I needed to finish my article. I said “Crap, it’s Wednesday”, put down my whisky and came upstairs to write this. I just made all my picks in about 2 minutes.
I should definitely spend more time on this, but I doubt I will. I could go back and do more research and change picks before the actual games but then I feel like I’d be cheating you, my readers, out of something great.
But hey, at least I get to anticipate my picks being better this week even if I’m just setting myself up for another disappointment. Hope that pizza gets here soon.
• Picks: Panthers, Bills, Bears, Ravens, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Falcons, Steelers, Cardinals, Broncos, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks, 49ers, Eagles.