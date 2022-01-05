For the first time ever, we enter week 18 of the NFL regular season. As a Bear fan, it’s been about 19 weeks too long this year, so I am glad it’s coming to a merciful end. I’m not sure if Fields will play Sunday. I hope he doesn’t for his own sake, so there likely is one more week of “Athlete” Andy Dalton, of Matt “Fired Up” Nagy, and Allen “Can’t Wait to Get Outta Here” Robinson.
There wasn’t much I found enjoyable about this Bears’ season, but maybe I can find more joy in the offseason. I’ll find out Matt Nagy is fired on Monday, and again while I don’t take joy in someone losing their job, the Bears needed to go in a new direction. I hope that’s not all I hear about for firings, but I’ll get to that later.
I know I outlined potential coaches a couple weeks ago, but I omitted one. It wasn’t because I didn’t want him. It was because I thought he wasn’t attainable. He had just beaten his greatest rival in the biggest game in his team’s recent history. He was one of four teams left with a chance at a title. It’s Mr. Khakis himself, Jim Harbaugh.
After beating Ohio State I didn’t think the Bears had a shot at him. He was riding high, taking his alma mater to new heights, and getting Michigan back to the top of the mountain.
But here’s the problem, Jimbo (not you Franz). Michigan cannot reach the top of the mountain again. This was its peak. It will never be able to recruit as well as Alabama/Georgia/Clemson and maybe now USC. Why would players want to live in Ann Arbor instead of places where winter doesn’t really exist? Says a guy who moved from 300 days of sunshine Colorado back to Wisconsin…
So where does that leave Harbaugh? Prior to this season, there were calls for his head. He took a pay cut this year (down from $8 million to $4) and is likely headed to another above average but not great season after losing some important players. Jim Harbaugh has peaked as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, even if the Maize and Blue faithful (Hey, Bill Greer!) don’t know it yet.
Which made Tuesday’s report that Harbaugh was exploring NFL coaching options even more interesting to me, because it tells me he knows it, too. Jim Harbaugh is wildly competitive and wants to win above all else. No matter what he does, he can never win it all at Michigan and usually can’t even win his half of the division with Ohio State there, and it’s not his fault necessarily. The system is rigged against him with how Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson can just suck up stud recruits playing in their back yard.
Harbaugh has already proven to be a highly successful NFL coach. He does rub some people the wrong way, but he can win. He reached the NFC title game in each of his first three seasons, but never won the big one, which you know he feels a need to do. Did I also mention he was 4-0 against the Packers, including two playoff wins?
And he did it with Colin Kaepernick, a QB who does not possess the passing talents of Justin Fields, but does have similar (better) running skills. It seems like coming to Chicago would be a good fit for Harbaugh, who saw what Fields could do for 3 years in the Big Ten.
While it’s a good fit for Harbaugh, it’s a better fit for the Bears. They get a coach who knows Chicago and knows how hard it is to win there. But he also knows what winning can do for a passionate fan base. He values owning the line of scrimmage, great defense, and offenses that can adapt to win rather than play their system no matter what. He’s also proven to be good at picking assistant coaches (Vic Fangio, Greg Roman), which is incredibly important in the NFL.
I would also love Josh McDaniels for this job, but if I am being honest, Harbaugh is the guy. Players love playing for him, the fans will instantly embrace the move, and it makes Michigan football worse, so it’s really a triple win for me.
Will this happen? Almost assuredly not. The Bears are likely scouting an Arena League quality control coach who has ties to the Saints organization (ie, delivered pizza there once) as their next candidate.
Ryan Pace will assume his role as team president on Monday (I’m not kidding), they will bring in 18 coaches to interview, 17 of which will be great candidates, and the Bears will hire the one who will try to install a two QB offense with both of them playing at the same time. Sigh. I am glad this season is over.
Just FYI, I am six games better than Josh this year. I’m basically a genius. I have no idea who is even playing their starters this week, so here are some picks. Who cares.
Picks: Chiefs, Cowboys, Bengals, Lions, Bears, WFT, Colts, Steelers, Titans, Saints, Bills, 49ers, Patriots, Cardinals, Bucs, Chargers.