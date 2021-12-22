There should only be two weeks left in this wretched regular season but the NFL realized it can make way more money, so I have to sit through three more weeks of painful Bear games. After last weeks’ debacle, I was ready to call it quits for the rest of the year but no, I am #blessed with three more fiascos to enjoy.
But hey, it’s Christmas, right? The season of giving! I’ve got some things to give this year. I’ve got lots of things to give. Here’s some advice for all my teams to make my 2022 a little better than 2021.
Bears: Stop being on national TV is the first thing I would say but I would also say to fire everyone sooner rather than later, just so my nightmare can end, but tell the new GM that it’s a complete teardown.
Bad teams don’t have a lot of good players, which should be obvious, but the Bears do have a couple good players that they could maybe trade for something. Robert Quinn has been exceptional this year, but is over 30 and making a lot of money. He should be dealt. David Montgomery, who I love, has a year left on his contract and Khalil Herbert looked good in a few games this year. Running backs are replaceable, so if anyone would give a top 3 round draft pick for Montgomery, he should be gone, too.
After cleaning up the roster a bit, the new GM should draft offensive and defensive linemen for a year…maybe two. What the Colts have done would be a good blueprint for Bears–strong offensive and defensive lines, a great running game, and enough weapons to make some plays down the field.
Do that. Do more of that. Do less of whatever I saw on Monday night. And last Sunday night. And basically every game this season. That makes me sad.
Brewers: My advice for the Brewers is centered around a central question. How will you upgrade the offense? Because it needs an upgrade. A significant upgrade.
My preferred method would be to sign someone. While I think Kris Bryant is probably unlikely, Schwarber, Castellanos, or Rizzo are perhaps more possible. That would instantly move the Brewers offense from below average to at least average (or better if Yelich stops being terrible) and with their pitching, they are a legit World Series contender.
However, if they can’t sign someone, they need to trade one of their arms for a bat, which is less ideal. Burnes should not be dealt, especially with three more years of control left. Freddy Peralta probably shouldn’t either since he has a contract through 2026.
That leaves the other guys, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, and Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff gets the best return as he’s the best arm, but that’s addition through subtraction. Houser and Lauer have more control, but aren’t at the same level as the other arms.
The wild card is Aaron Ashby, whose projections are exceptional, but is still only 23 and hasn’t pitched much in the big leagues. If the Brewers believe Ashby is going to be great, they can deal Woodruff and get an impact bat. If they aren’t ready to trust him yet, they should deal Houser/Lauer for another Eduardo Escobar-level bat. Good, but perhaps not enough.
This is their window, and they need to make a move once the lockout ends, but it’s not easy to know exactly what move will do the most to help them win.
Bucks: Stop getting COVID and win more games.
Badger FB: Wisconsin’s offense needs to evolve and allow for more explosive plays down the field. It has a running game. It has a defense. It might have a quarterback. But it doesn’t have an offense that leads to a lot of easy plays. I’d like to see Chryst make the offense easier to get those “cheap” passes like an Ohio State offense can do.
I’d also like to beat Minnesota. That was not fun and I hate it and it makes me sad so please beat Minnesota.
Badger BB: Clone Johnny Davis. They need to have a team of Johnny Davises. They can sprinkle a Frank Kaminsky in there, but from what I’ve seen already, Johnny Davis has proven himself to be an elite level talent that can literally carry the team to wins.
But when Johnny Davis does not play, they are very bad. Incredibly bad. So, getting a few JD clones could really solve the problem of when he has some nagging injuries. They’ve figured out how to clone people now, right? I feel like they should have.
Those are my Christmas wishes, but I wish everyone to have a great holiday season! Eat lots of ham, watch lots of football, and take lots of naps!
Picks: 49ers, Packers, Colts, Falcons, Bengals, Rams, Bills, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers, Chargers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Raiders, Cowboys, Saints.