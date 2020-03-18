It’s currently day 4 of my self-induced quarantine. There are no live sports on TV. I’ve totally caught up on Better Call Saul. I’m halfway through hate-watching Love is Blind (and boy do I hate it). I picked up supplies on Friday morning, aka a 24-pack of Mountain Dew (not enough) and four frozen pizzas (what is my wife planning to eat though?). I am ready to hunker down for the long haul.
We are doing our part to go beyond social distancing. We are social hermitting. We did go for a walk today and the fresh air was nice. I guess. But isolating myself from society for four days has already soured me toward them and if this continues I may go full Larry David on people I meet.
Obviously COVID-19 is incredibly dangerous and serious but I’m here because it has taken away sports, and a world without sports is a world I’ve never lived in. All sports were back within a couple weeks after 9/11 but this, this is much different.
Just over a week ago I flew to Indiana for my annual fantasy baseball draft weekend and now we aren’t even sure if there will be a season. I watched a Badgers’ season recap video on Youtube today and got sad that I won’t get to see them lose to Drexel in the first round. The Bucks are in the middle of their best season of all time and are about to get Expos’d.
But the NFL...oh that trusty NFL. They never left. Global pandemic be damned, nothing can stop the NFL train. New CBA is approved...free agency is here...let’s get this thing rolling!
I should say that I, like most fans, love free agency. Teams get better. Crazy trades happen. I can think about something other than our country slowly falling apart.
My Bears don’t have much money but hey, Ryan Pace is innovative. He gets creative to improve the team. He’s mostly made good free agent moves (Mike Glennon who?), so I can’t wait to see what he does—oh my God he signed who?! For how much?
Jimmy Graham? Jimmy Freakin’ Graham? For like $16 million? What year is this, 2014? No? It’s 2020. Really? Jimmy Stinky Graham? Because he does stink, right?
Yes. The answer is yes. I know the answer is yes. He stinks.
But I haven’t really left my house for four days. The only conversations I’ve had have been with my wife, my 5 month old, and my pets. I can pretty much talk myself into anything at this point in my life.
So here goes.
Last year, Jimmy Graham had 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns. That’s, well, it’s not great guys. We don’t need to pretend. But, life is all about perspective.
Last year, the Chicago Bears entire tight end unit had 46 catches with 416 yards and two touchdowns. That’s the entire unit! Guys, that’s even worse! So is Jimmy Graham an upgrade?
Well, I just spent about 30 minutes watching Jimmy Graham Youtube videos so I’m convinced we now have the best tight end in football. He’s only three years removed from 10 touchdowns and four years from 900 yards! That’s less than half a decade!
But does it really matter how good or bad Jimmy Graham is if Mitch is still slinging the rock for Chicago in 2020? No, it doesn’t. It could be 2020 Jimmy Graham or 2015 Jimmy Graham or middle school Jimmy Graham—unless the Bears make a substantial upgrade, they will be average at best.
Early in the day there were rumors the Bears were in on Teddy Bridgewater. That would be an upgrade. But then it wasn’t Bridgewater but trades for Nick Foles or Andy Dalton. OK...also upgrades but Bridgewater is like getting a 20 piece Chicken McNugget when you ordered a 10 piece while Foles and Dalton are like ordering a 10 piece and getting an extra nugget. Cool...but you aren’t calling your friends about one extra nugget.
Obviously this was just the first day of free agency and the Bears have plenty of time to make moves but let’s just say right now I’m pretty uninspired. With so little to look forward to sports-wise, I was really hoping the Bears would do something.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I love spending time with my wife and child. I enjoy being able to watch Netflix all day and drink Mountain Dew and eat frozen pizza. Guys, I’ve been training for this for years. Decades even.
But that doesn’t mean I wasn’t at least hoping the Bears would do something substantial. Last season was so incredibly soul crushing...but not enough to keep me away. It’s apparently never enough to keep me away.
So here I am...hunkered down in my house, refreshing Twitter every 30 seconds or so, hoping to read “Bears trade/sign _____” but I won’t get my hopes up. It doesn’t hurt as much later when the name that follows is Brett Hundley instead of Derek Carr.
Wednesday: I’m still refreshing Twitter every 30 seconds and I’ve become a little embittered. I am starting to understand Jack Nicholson’s character from The Shining better than I should. I’ve now finished Love is Blind and think every character on the show is a horrible example of humanity (except for Lauren and Cameron they are adorable). I need to get out of this house or some good news to happen.
The Bears made a trade you say? Did they acquire former MVP Cam Newton? Or perhaps future MVP Derek Carr? It cost a fourth rounder? Well, it must be someone good--
Nick Foles? A fourth for Nick Foles? Hold on...gimme ten minutes on Youtube.
Oh you mean former Super Bowl Champion Nick Foles? Knows the offense like the back of his hand Nick Foles? Trade Carson Wentz and keep Nick Foles Nick Foles? Yeah, I’m in. I’m super in.
Since I won’t be leaving the house for a while, I’m going to go dive into some more Nick Foles Youtube highlights and tell my dogs why this was the move that will put them over the top. Please go away.
And stay in your homes unless you have to leave. Wash your hands. Don’t talk to strangers. Stop buying toilet paper. Buy gift cards to local restaurants so they have some money flowing in.
I need this all to end because my wife won’t let me go golfing until it’s over, and I didn’t buy a Scotty Cameron putter over Christmas for no reason. Stay safe and we will talk again after my dogs and I map out the Bears road an undefeated 2020 season.
