They did it. Those beautiful, crazy idiots did it. I haven’t been this happy to be a Bears fan since Hester crossed the goal line after the opening kickoff in the Super Bowl. It was something I truly didn’t think was possible, but only happened because other teams were even dumber than the Bears.
When the 49ers took Lance instead of Fields, I was intrigued. When the Lions and Broncos passed, I became excited. When I saw the announcement of a trade at 11, my scream woke up my children. Once I saw the Bears logo on the screen, I knew what they were doing.
Well, wait, that’s not entirely true. I was like 98% sure they were taking Fields. There was a part of me that was very scared they were going to take Mac “The Body” Jones. But, thankfully, the Bears took Fields. The guy, if you read my column last week, was who I said they should take if they traded up.
I feel seen. I feel heard. I feel loved. Do you think Ryan Pace read my article and that swayed him? I mean, it’s possible. This franchise drafted a guy who jumped out of a pool, remember, so I don’t want to put anything past them.
But Justin Fields is a Chicago Bears. All those stupid teams that passed on him will regret it. It was one of the happiest moments in my fandom (though hearing Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay may have a contributing factor as well), but how much do I love Justin Fields already? It’s only fair to go through Bear quarterbacks to find out.
Let’s start with Mitch. Did I love Mitch? Yes. Like you love a child that set your house on fire. Multiple times. I loved Mitch but it always felt like it was because I had to. He rarely did things to win me over outside of a few good passes or a few long gallops. I defended Mitch like I would defend my family, but my love for Mitch always felt forced. My love for Justin is very different and feels more honest.
What about Smokin’ Jay? Well, I love Jay Cutler. I mean that. I love him. His “I don’t care what the gameplan is, I’m gonna fire rockets” attitude is just the best. Not for winning—it’s not even close to the best for winning. But it sure is fun to watch. It’s basically how I played Madden, and I appreciate seeing a video game strategy in real life.
However, Jay did plenty of things to disappointment. He threw some bad interceptions. OK, he threw a lot of bad interceptions. Mostly to the Packers. And while I couldn’t stay mad at Jay, it was sort of like when my dog stole a piece of pizza off my plate when I left the room to get another Mountain Dew. I was mad, but I knew it was my fault. It was the Bears fault for trading for Jay and giving him zero weapons and 7 offensive coordinators in 3 years. I love Jay, but my love for Fields is different again.
So where does that take us? I’ll tell you where. The Rex Cannon. My first real love. Nothing makes me feel more nostalgic than watching 2006 Bears highlights and see Rex fire deep bombs to Bernard Berrian or fire a laser rocket to Desmond Clark. I mean, I had an apartment with (the best) Snappers Media Relations Director Erik Vandyck and we had a Rex shrine on the wall, including a Rex Fathead, which might have been the only one ever purchased, and two jerseys pinned to the wall on either side of it, one white and one blue.
Rex was not a great quarterback. Let’s make that clear. But he was the QB for the Bears the first time they were good in my lifetime. I’ll always have a special place in my heart and always look fondly back on the Rex Years (and believe he would have won the Super Bowl if it wasn’t raining but his little hands! They couldn’t grip the ball in the rain!).
But I knew none of these quarterbacks were great. They could all be good and show flashes of great, but were never going to be able to sustain greatness. I think Justin Fields could do that. He could be a truly great quarterback.
First, he runs a 4.44 40 yard dash...4.44!! Thats, like, really fast. Just for comparison, Davante Adams ran a 4.56 and Zeke Elliot ran a 4.46. The Bears can use his legs to put pressure on the defense more than they ever did with Mitch (who ran a 4.67).
Second, Fields has been very turnover conscious during his time in college. Obviously the NFL is very different, but he has 67 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in his entire college career while completing 68.7% of his passes. That’s really good! While he will have growing pains in the NFL, the fact that he can tuck and run if the read isn’t there will help limit those turnovers.
Now, a lot of this comes down to Matt Nagy and the coaching staff, which didn’t do great with Mitch! However, it’s not like NFL teams were knocking down Mitch’s door to give him a job. He signed on as a backup in Buffalo while Dalton, Fitzpatrick, Goff, Newton, Bridgewater, Hurts, Darnold, Winston, and Wentz were all handed starting jobs. Is it possible that Matt Nagy having two playoff appearances with Mitch at QB is proof that he’s actually a great coach? Maybe!
I believe Matt Nagy knows enough of what he’s doing that he can turn Justin Fields into a top 10 QB. I do. Is that rational? Maybe not. But I’m not about to let rationality get in the way of my fandom. It hasn’t gotten in the way for 37 years and it sure as heck isn’t going to now.
I believe Justin Fields will be the best QB in Bears history. While that isn’t saying much, it sure means a lot of us Bear fans after being tormented for so many years and we deserve to draft our franchise QB the same year the Packers ruin the relationship with theirs. Now I just need to see if they have the Fields Fathead up for order yet.