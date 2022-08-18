GREEN BAY, Wis.—From an unproven rookie to a dependable performer, Rockford Boylan graduate Dean Lowry has a new role for the Green Bay Packers: Grizzled veteran.
Lowry is entering his seventh season since being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He, along with Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers are the longest continuously tenured players on the Packers roster.
Seated in his now-familiar perch on the north end of the posh Green Bay locker room, Lowry said his role has evolved.
Perhaps Lowry’s greatest asset to the Packers has been his availability. He’s missed just one game in his six years, and that was in his rookie year of 2016.
While Lowry has no doubt out-played projections for his career following his graduation from Northwestern, he’s far from satisfied. With the always-critical contract year afoot, Lowry said he’s focused on improving every day.
“My goal is to be consistent every single day,” Lowry said. “I want to be the same guy they’ve had, and I think that adds a lot of value in this league. It’s a long season, and every year has its ups and downs. If you can show up for your team every day and give 100 percent effort, that means a lot.”
He was rewarded with a three-year contract following the 2019 season, and he gave back to the Pack by enjoying perhaps the most productive year of his career in 2021.
Lowry finished with a career-best five sacks, had 42 combined tackles and one fumble recovery.
The Packers defensive front has never been among the team’s top strengths. However, that could change this season.
Lowry returns along with Pro Bowl tackle Kenny Clark. The Packers strengthened the area in two key ways: Signing free agent Jarran Reed and drafting defensive end Devonte Wyatt.
Lowry believes this has the chance to be the best group he’s played with.
“I definitely feel like we could be right at the top in terms of who I’ve played with,” Lowry said. “We’ve got a great combination of experience and young talent on this defense. We’ve been practicing really hard every day, and I feel like the sky is the limit as to what we can achieve.”
As the Packers prepped for Friday’s second preseason game against the Saints, the look and feel of practice was decidedly different.
The Saints came marching in to Green Bay on Tuesday, and the two teams had a pair of sometimes hard-hitting scrimmages
“They are very competitive, lively practices,” Lowry said. “Going up against the Saints, they have a very experienced offensive lines, so it’s good to see how we measure up against a unit like that. It was very physical, and I thought overall we had two very good practices.”
Lowry looks forward to his seventh opening day in the NFL, which will happen at 3:25 on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Minnesota.