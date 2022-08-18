Secure Lowry still hungry for more
Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) is preparing for his seventh opening day in the NFL.

 Photo by Dustin Lervik

GREEN BAY, Wis.—From an unproven rookie to a dependable performer, Rockford Boylan graduate Dean Lowry has a new role for the Green Bay Packers: Grizzled veteran.

Lowry is entering his seventh season since being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He, along with Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers are the longest continuously tenured players on the Packers roster.

