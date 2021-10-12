BELOIT—Brad Dement’s goal as head coach at Beloit Memorial was to make Purple Knights football relevant again.
Playing a final regular season game with a potential playoff berth at stake is certainly a step in the right direction.
Defeating Madison La Follette last week kept the Knights’ postseason hopes alive heading into Friday night’s showdown with Madison Memorial (4-4, 3-3) at Jacobson Field.
Of course even with a victory, Beloit (3-5, 2-4) will need some help, but first order of business will be to knock off a team that has been terrific at times (a 12-9 victory over Verona), and shown cracks as well (an 18-13 loss to La Follette).
“They have played really well in spots and at others turnovers have hurt them,” Dement said. “They’re similar to us in that they’ve been up at times and down at others. When they played Verona they stopped their run and they pressured them in the backfield. We stopped Verona’s run, too, but they hit passes that killed us that game.
“When I watch film, nothing against Verona because they’re a good, disciplined team, but I knew we could compete with them.”
Last week, the Spartans downed Madison West 40-14. Two weeks ago, the Knights lost to those same Regents 25-0, suffering a large letdown after beating East the week before. The Knights did play that game without their best two-way lineman, Shaquille Roman.
“(Memorial) did a better job up front against West than we did,” Dement said. “They made West throw and they threw a couple of interceptions that led to scores.”
Dement expects Friday’s game will be an old-fashioned, low-scoring “smash-mouth football game.”
“We are both going to try to run our base stuff and say here it is, try to stop it,” the coach said. “They’re going to try to stack the box and we are going to have to be able to run some play-action passes. We haven’t been able to hit on those the way I hoped. We have had guys open and we just haven’t capitalized. I’m hoping we can convert a couple of those because that would obviously help to loosen up their defense so they’re not sending the house at us.”
The Knights have used a pair of effective junior running backs in Dee Nora and Cavari Kramer and Dement would also like to squeeze in some carries for Toby Robinson, a talented sophomore who broke a 90-yard kickoff return against the Lancers.
“Toby is very explosive and he’s a hard runner,” Dement said. “He doesn’t go down easily. He is a sophomore, though, and he’s still learning.”
The Knights head into the game at full strength..
“They know what’s at stake,” Dement said. “There is no game after this if they don’t win. We’re at home and healthy. It might be a tight game and come down to who has the ball last. We’re going to try to control the ball and the clock and play a field-position game. We want to put the pressure on them. Whatever they bring at us, we have to do our job.”
Of course the Spartans will try to do the same thing.
“I think we have the guys who can cover their guys downfield,” he said. “The question is going to be, can we stop their run? Can we squeeze gaps? Can we take on the fullback with the right leverage and can our safeties make tackles? If we can do all that, we can stop their run.
“Hopefully, we can do something that hasn’t been done around here in a long time. It would be good for our school and our community. But whether we do or we don’t, these kids have us moving in the right direction and have done some great things. I’m proud of them.”