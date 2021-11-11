It’s hard to believe I would call week 9 a true “best case scenario” for me considering the Bears lost, but trust me. It was the best case scenario all around for ol’ RCL.
First, let’s start with the Bears. Justin Fields looked amazing. Like, truly good. Not like I kept saying Mitch was good. I was just trying to sell papers, folks. I never believed it. His jersey only hangs in my closet for symmetry to go along with Jay and Rex. But Fields? Man, this kid has something.
He made a couple of incredible throws while rolling to his left and throwing across his body toward the sideline. I distinctly remember reading about how Mitch couldn’t roll that way and throw, or at least not throw well. But Justin, my Justin? He can throw bullets for touchdowns that way.
He used his feet well, though we really need to work on that sliding thing. I don’t want to see him get crushed any more than he has already, so just sliding a bit earlier will make me less nervous. And by less nervous I mean I won’t let out a high-pitched scream because I thought he was broken in half by a tackle.
The offense line was bad again. The run game wasn’t great but mostly due to the Steelers having a darn good defense. But Fields elevated the play of those around him, which is what the Bears haven’t had a quarterback do probably ever.
I am excited to see second round pick Teven Jenkins working out because that might mean the offensive line is a bit better and can give Fields another second to throw, so he’d have two instead of one. I am also excited to see Fields against some weaker defenses on the schedule like Detroit and the Giants so he could have one of those huge games I watch over and over again on Youtube when I’m sad.
But it’s important to note that Fields played great and the Bears lost, meaning we are closer to Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace getting fired. Again, I’ll state that I hate to see people losing their jobs and there are families involved and everything like that, but the Bears need someone in charge who can put these players in the best position to win, and I’m convinced it’s not these two.
Chicago had over 100 yards in penalties, which is a direct reflection on coaching. The Bears have no depth at wide receiver (again) and the offensive line is terrible, a direct reflection on the front office. Get me some competent people who can put players in positions to succeed and I’ll be happy.
But I am also happy not only because the Packers lost, but because Packer fans have seen the future without Rodgers, and it’s not pretty.
I do want to say that a road game in Kansas City is a truly tough first start in the NFL. But Love did not look great. He struggled with accuracy (a knock out of college) and couldn’t complete any big plays to sustain drives. The Packers know their only hope to win in the next few years is Rodgers.
Which means, Rodgers has all the leverage despite being a crazy person. He can hold the Packers hostage for an extension next year, pushing off the Packers’ cap problems for a few more years, but also likely making them make a few tough decisions on some players. They will keep Davante Adams but you could see some defensive players get cut, creating a few more holes on that side of the ball.
The Packers window to win a Super Bowl is this year and maybe next year with some creative cap work...but it’s closing and it’s closing faster than they realize. They need Aaron Rodgers to have a chance at winning.
Now, does Rodgers want to stay is another question that I can’t answer. I hope not. I hope he joins The Rock’s football league because they don’t have any rules and it’s like NFL Blitz but I’m fully expecting Aaron Rodgers to be back next year. But the clock is ticking. Aaron’s time is ending. And Justin’s time is just starting.
I was 8-6 last week and if the Bears had won, I would have won the week. But alas, they are huge losers, just like myself. Thankfully they are on bye this week so I can just continue watching the Youtube video I found of just Justin Fields plays from the Pittsburgh games. It’s...nice.
Picks: Ravens, Cowboys, Titans, Colts, Browns, Bills, Steelers, Bucs, Cards, Chargers, Eagles, Seahawks, Chiefs, Rams.