BDN_220728_Mark Tudor1
Buy Now

Mark Tudor conducts a sports physical with 17-year-old Clinton High School senior Van Jensen Wednesday morning at the NorthPointe Wellness Center in Roscoe. Employed by Beloit Health System since 1988, Tudor will step down as an athletic trainer in the Stateline in August.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

ROCKTON—Mark Tudor describes his best sporting events as ones when he’s the least busy, left to merely enjoy the action.

When he’s at his busiest, that generally means more than one young athlete has twisted an ankle, bloodied a nose—or worse.

Recommended for you