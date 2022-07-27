ROCKTON—Mark Tudor describes his best sporting events as ones when he’s the least busy, left to merely enjoy the action.
When he’s at his busiest, that generally means more than one young athlete has twisted an ankle, bloodied a nose—or worse.
“If I can get through an event without having to go out on the floor or onto the field, that means no one has gotten hurt and I’ve just been able to be a spectator,” he said. “That’s best for everyone.”
Tudor has been a fixture at Stateline sporting events as an athletic trainer for over three decades. At 63, he says he and his wife have accelerated their retirement plans due to an opportunity arising. They will move to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where they will be much closer to family.
Not that he’ll be totally retired. Tudor is accepting a part-time athletic trainer position at Notre Dame High School in Green Bay.
“When opportunity knocks you have to answer it,” Tudor said. “I couldn’t pass this up. Living in Green Bay, we will be near our daughter and our son and their families.”
He admits he’ll miss the Stateline, where he has served no less than 11 schools, but has been particularly active at Hononegah, Beloit Memorial, Turner and South Beloit.
“I can’t say I’ve had a bad experience with any coach or athlete,” he said. “They’ve always been receptive when I’ve offered an opinion. Feedback is really important in this job. You know you’ve made an impact when you’re not a member of the school staff per se and yet you get invitations to graduation parties.”
Coaches appreciate his efforts.
“Mark is a constant professional and an integral part of our coaching staff because he keeps our players healthy and safe,” Hononegah football coach Brian Zimmerman said. “If there is ever a question about an injury, Mark is immediately with that player and quick to make sure the individual is taken care of properly. Whether it is a twisted ankle, concussion or taping a hand, we always can count on Mark handling it.”
Tudor grew up in Byron where a high school physical education teacher suggested he consider athletic training as a vocation. He attended a summer workshop at Western Illinois University and found himself taping ankles as a high school senior.
“I fell in love with it,” he said. “I’d always been interested in sports, but I wasn’t a very good athlete. I was a varsity wrestler for four years, but I had a losing record. My mother was a nurse so I was familiar with the medical field. Merging the two really appealed to me.”
Tudor went on to receive a degree in Physical Education and Athletic Training from WIU as well as a master’s degree in 1984. After working as the head trainer at the University of Dubuque, he joined the Beloit Health System in 1988.
When he officially retires from his current position in early August he will be 10 days shy of 34 years on the job.
“I would hate to think of how many rolls of athletic tape I’ve used,” Tudor said. “They say you should be able to tape two ankles with one roll of tape. That’s a lot of cases of tape.”
Tudor started an outreach program at Beloit Health System for area high schools in 1989.
“I started with Turner and Parkview,” he said. “I picked up Beloit Memorial, Beloit Catholic, then Clinton, North Boone, South Beloit, Big Foot, Delavan-Darien and Hononegah.”
In the past school year, the Health System had three trainers working five schools. Tudor said scheduling can be tricky, even if you’re talking about just one school.
“Some schools, for instance Clinton, have softball and baseball fields adjacent to each other so it isn’t as hard,” he said. “But Hononegah has varsity baseball on campus, freshmen and sophomore baseball across the river at the Rockton Athletic Fields, and softball in Roscoe at Swanson Park. Then you also have track and field, boys volleyball and girls soccer also going on. It’s a juggling act. You try to be fair and be at each sport equally, but someone is always feeling left out.”
The past few years in particular have been challenging due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Tudor put on a mask and has rarely taken it off.
“The Health System says we should have it on if we’re at indoor sporting events and outdoors we can just have the mask on us and wear it when we’re working with athletes,” Tudor said. “The reason I wear mine all the time is because I know I’ll get busy and forget to put it on.”
Tudor keeps an office at Hononegah and routinely checks on the welfare of its student-athletes.
“Hononegah kids have been good about letting me know about injuries,” he said. “If I’m not on site when they happen, they come in the next day to find out what they can do. Sometimes I get a call from the coach that night or even from parents wondering what they should do. Of course a lot of parents don’t want to wait and they take their kids to emergency care. I don’t blame them.”
Occasionally an athlete won’t disclose an injury, worried about losing playing time.
“It really concerns me when it involves a possible concussion,” he said. “They used to say, ‘Johnny just got his bell rung. He’ll be fine.’ That was before all the studies came out about what can happen to the brain when it has trauma. You don’t want to mess with concussions.”
Tudor said he’s been lucky. He has only had three instances on his watch when the injured needed to be air-lifted to hospitals. But he has seen a myriad of knee injuries, ankle and wrist sprains and shoulder dislocations.
“I’ve worked with a lot of really good therapists who do a great job getting injured kids ready to compete again,” he said. “One of the best things about this job is seeing someone come back from an injury and play a sport the way they want to play it.”
Zimmerman said Tudor’s bond with Hononegah athletes will be difficult to replace.
“He communicates with our athletes and shows that he really cares,” the coach said. “All the football staff wish him well and want him to know that he will be sorely missed on our sideline this season.”