BELOIT—Jessie Harrell has followed with a tremendous degree of satisfaction the lives of many of the men he coached as boys on the football field.
That was always the payoff for his many years as a volunteer Pop Warner coach.
Next week a new practice football/soccer site at the Stateline Boys & Girls Club Joe Barrett Campus will be named after him.
“There isn’t anyone who deserves that honor more than Jessie,” said Pop Warner football alum Fred Buggs, who is currently Education Programs Consultant for the California Department of Education for the region including San Diego, Orange and Imperial counties.
Buggs, who was a standout football player at Beloit Memorial High School and Beloit College, as well as a past Beloit Boys & Girls Club director, says Harrell was an important mentor in his life.
“I learned a lot about football playing for Jessie, but that was just part of it,” Buggs said. “Jessie is a mentor and I always pop in on him when I am in town. After I lost my dad, Jessie told me that my dad had come to see him after a practice. He told Jessie he wasn’t really concerned with what kind of football player I turned out to be, but he just wanted me to become a good young man. My dad said he needed some help and Jessie accepted that challenge.”
Many former players echo the same sentiments, including John Kaminski, the Head of School at Rock County Christian, who played at Beloit Catholic and Beloit College.
“Jesse motivated me and others to play at a championship level,” Kaminski said. “He was the ultimate role model who influenced many players to pursue their goals through hard work and commitment. That transformed us to be better men.”
It was never just about football for Jessie Harrell.
“I’m excited about this honor, but not just for myself,” Harrell said. “I think this is a tribute to all the kids who played for me and the dedication they showed. Parents thanked me for coaching their kids, but it was a two-way street. I learned a lot from coaching those kids, too.”
Stateline Boys & Girls Club CEO Mark Rand said Harrell was an easy choice to receive the honor.
“There isn’t a better person to name this after than Jessie, who gave so much to those kids and his community,” said Rand, who played for him in 1980. “Most youth coaches you see these days are dads. But Jessie coached for a long time and hundreds of kids as a volunteer. This is a way to thank him.”
Harrell, 79, will have the field dedicated to him at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the Joe Barrett Campus, 202 Maple Ave.
Harrell figures he has been a part of the Club since the original building opened in 1960 at 1851 Moore Street.
“My first recollection of the Boys Club was when it was built,” Harrell said. “I lived on Chestnut Street. The first director was an avid boxing fan, but I preferred basketball. Our Boys Club teams went to Rockford, Chicago and Milwaukee to play in tournaments.
“The Boys Club was a great outlet for guys who didn’t play junior high or high school sports.”
The 1962 Beloit Memorial grad didn’t share his older brother George’s enthusiasm about prep sports.
“At the time I didn’t have much faith in coaches and they didn’t have much in me,” he said. “I will just leave it at that. I got involved with coaching football at the Boys Club because I wanted to be a coach young people could depend on and trust.”
George Harrell excelled in sports at Beloit Memorial and after graduating in 1956, went on to play football at the University of Iowa. He became a well-respected coach who was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was the long-time defensive coordinator at Monona Grove High School as well as head coach of the semi-pro Madison Mustangs.
“George was the best coach I have ever seen,” Harrell said.
When a leg injury coincided with a local adult flag football league folding, Harrell decided to follow his older brother’s example. His first year coaching a Boys Club team at Krueger Park was in 1975. He went on to coach into the early 1990s, never experiencing a losing record.
“I’d learned a lot from watching George,” he said. “Not just the X’s and O’s, but also the mental part of it. When you’re coaching kids you have to be able to teach. He felt any kid could be reached.”
Harrell took that philosophy to heart.
“I talked a lot of kids into coming out for Pop Warner,” he said. “I’d tell them to give me three weeks and if they didn’t like it after that, I’d turn in the uniform for them.”
The vast majority stayed. After a few years, Director Joel Barrett talked Harrell into taking over the Summit Park teams which had begun to lose numbers. Barrett figured Harrell would build the program.
“We had a heavyweight and lightweight team and I was in charge of both,” Harrell said. “My mother told me if Joel Barrett has enough trust and faith in you to do this then you should do it.”
The Cowboys from Summit became perennial powerhouses.
“They changed the format and we were going to have kids coming in from all over the city as well as the Turner district,” he said. “That area had some racial problems in the past, but my teams never had any problems there. Working for the city’s Parks Department, I had a really good relationship with Police Chief Dick Thomas and they patrolled that area very well while we were practicing.”
Harrell thought one of the reasons his teams won so often was because of the attention he paid to teaching fundamentals.
“I think coaches then tended to throw too many plays too early at the kids,” he said. “The first two or three weeks we would work on technique and add a simple play here or there. About halfway through the season we would pass the other teams because my kids were more fundamentally sound.”
Harrell’s approach to coaching was direct
“You had to play a certain way for me,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of joking around. Everybody played on equal ground. If you talked to any player or his parents they would tell you the same thing. I told kids that if you come and play for me I will do my best to prepare you for the next level.”
Kaminski, Buggs, future CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany (Ga.) Tim Wofford, Matt Lang, Duane Vance, David Nelson, Ty Talton … the list goes on and on of exceptional athletes who benefited from playing for Harrell as well as coaches who worked alongside him—Tony Hill, Leon Peterson and Todd Curtis.
“Matt Lang (who starred at Beloit Catholic and St. Norbert) didn’t know if he wanted to play football when he was 11 years old,” Harrell said. “I talked him into helping me out and carrying a clipboard for a year. The next year he came back at 12 and was one of the league’s best players.
“I had a lot of kids like Matt who became great players and I had a lot of marginal players who got the most out of their ability. I really felt there wasn’t a kid I couldn’t coach.”