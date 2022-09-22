BDN_220923_Jessie Harrell
Buy Now

Jessie Harrell, right, poses with Stateline Boys & Girls Club CEO Mark Rand.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Jessie Harrell has followed with a tremendous degree of satisfaction the lives of many of the men he coached as boys on the football field.

That was always the payoff for his many years as a volunteer Pop Warner coach.

Recommended for you