BELOIT—The Stateline Family YMCA is hoping to revitalize its youth softball program, and is marking this spring and summer as the start of its efforts.
Registration is open now for the softball leagues, and will continue through April 23, and a couple of factors have made it more enticing than ever for youngsters to sign up for the program, according to director of youth sports LaRon Lofton.
The first is the cost. Thanks to an anonymous donor, prices to join the league were slashed to just $50 for all levels, covering 8U up to 15U.
“We are trying to build that recreational softball program back up, and cost is a barrier a lot of times in our community,” Lofton said. “We get a donation every year, and I thought moving that to the softball program was a perfect way to use it. I’m hoping that attracts some more people, because $50 for non-members and $35 for members, you can’t beat that.”
Lofton said the league is not intended for hard-core young players.
“We want this to be a recreational league where we are teaching the fundamentals,” Lofton said. “Most kids and parents want a baseline of skills before they think about entering that travel ball world, and some just don’t want to do the traveling, but still want to play. We have a lot of great travel teams in the area, and a lot of those kids started in our program.”
The second is the fact that all games will be played at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
“Over the past few years, we’ve combined with the YMCA’s in Janesville and Roscoe or Belvidere,” Lofton said. “And those are great organizations, but we were looking for something that was even easier for parents. And it’s easier for me to control in terms of scheduling and making sure everyone is taken care of that way.”
Lofton said expectations for the first year of the new format are modest.
“Coming off of COVID and based on our participation from years past, I set the goals pretty low,” Lofton said. “I would love to have four teams per age group, which equals around 48 kids. That’s really what we need in order to make it work. If we got more, that’s awesome and we can definitely work with that.”
Games will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m., and players can expect to play 12-plus games between June 14 and July 28. May 24 is set as the first practice, and teams will be formed by geographic region.
Another new wrinkle will be added to assist coaches and players.
“We are working with Beloit Memorial softball coach Jen Pozzani to come up with a practice plan with different drills for the coaches to use,” Lofton said. “And then the varsity softball girls are going to do a demonstration video that the kids can watch also.”