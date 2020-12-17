BELOIT — LaRon Lofton was lounging around his house the night after Thansgiving, around 11 p.m., when an unknown number with a 608 area code popped up on his phone.
Strange, he thought. But I better pick it up.
It was a call that would change his life.
Lofton, the Stateline Family YMCA's Youth Sports Director, had been on the kidney/pancreas transplant list for more than a year. His number was up.
He had a feeling the call would come soon. At the last update, he was told he was fourth.
"But that was only like the week before," Lofton said. "So it went really fast. But they tell you to be ready to go, and we were."
With a mix of excitement and fear, Lofton and his wife Jasmine climbed into their Impala and pointed the car towards Madison. It was go time.
Lofton had never so much as broken a bone, and now he was headed for a procedure in which he was to receive two new vital organs. It was nervous time. Though the survival rates for these procedures is extremely high, there are complications. There are also times when the new organ doesn't respond as planned, putting the patient back at square one (or worse).
Lofton had been a Type 2 diabetic for a dozen years, alternating good days and months with bad ones. Eventually, complications from the condition meant that his kidney was gradually shutting down.
When first diagnosed in January of 2019, his kidney was functioning at 27 percent. Even though they began to treat it, the numbers kept dropping every moth. By July, he was at 15 percent, putting him at stage five.
He began in-home dialysis, wherein he was hooked up to a machine for up to nine hours at a time. It was, according to Lofton, every bit as fun as it sounds. His name was put at the bottom of the kidney-pancreas list, which worked to his advantage.
"Just the kidney list, the wait is around five years," Lofton said. "But because I'm diabetic, even if I got a new kidney, the pancreas is going to attack it, too. So the kidney-pancreas list, that was a blessing because it's one to one and a half years. We had some complications along the way with my liver where we had to pause my place on the transplant list, but we got that figured out, and then it was a matter of waiting for a donor."
Yes, the donor. Lofton never checked that donor box on his license application, and never much thought about it. Until now. The hospital has a procedure in which the recipient of the organs can contact the family of the donor. Should both sides agree, the lines of communication may be opened at that point.
Lofton is grateful, and he can't wait to tell the family how much.
Lofton came through the procedure with no issues. He stayed in the hospital for nine days, when the biggest issue he had was trying to ignore his phone as it blew up with well-wishes from family and friends.
"It was awesome," Lofton said. "I would go on Facebook every now and then, and see all the messages and it teared me up. It made me realize that a lot of people genuinely cared that I was OK. I guess I must be doing something right."
His employers at the Y, who have supported him unconditionally since operation kidney rescue began nearly two years ago, sent along some flowers and magazines. His wife played traffic cop with all the well-wishers. Soon, he gained enough strength and he was sent home to recover without constant supervision.
Beyond his comprehensive duties with the YMCA, Lofton also coaches for the Midwest Tar Heels, a terrific travel basketball program based out of Beloit. His impact on the youth of the community is significant.
These days, life is blessedly boring for Lofton. His idea of a night out on the town is taking a couple trips to Mercy Clinic to have his labs done. Whenever those thoughts of excessive boredom get to creeping in, he takes a deep breath and realizes that, all things considered, things are pretty good.
He'll be back to work in less than three months. Back to coaching around then, too. Back to living the life he loved, with one notable exception.
"Especially at the end before the operation, I honestly felt like I was feeling OK," Lofton said. "I kept coaching, kept working because I didn't just want to sit home and think about the fact that I was sick. But already, even after just a couple weeks, I can feel the difference. My skin has cleared up, and overall I just feel better. It's given me a whole new outlook on life."
No more insulin shots on the daily. No more dialysis. The COVID vaccine on the way. Things are definitely looking up for LaRon Lofton.