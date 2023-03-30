WHITEWATER, Wis. — It was a terrific start for several individuals and a few teams at Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference Indoor Meet, held at UW-Whitewater.

Brodhead-Juda’s Stella Arn won both the 55-meters (7.5 seconds) and the 200-meters (27.55), giving the Cardinals team a major jolt on their way to a team victory.

