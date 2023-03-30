WHITEWATER, Wis. — It was a terrific start for several individuals and a few teams at Thursday’s Rock Valley Conference Indoor Meet, held at UW-Whitewater.
Brodhead-Juda’s Stella Arn won both the 55-meters (7.5 seconds) and the 200-meters (27.55), giving the Cardinals team a major jolt on their way to a team victory.
And a deep and talented Clinton boys squad was able to capture first place as well.
Brodhead-Juda coach Nick Jarvis, stepping in for head coach Curt Gratz, said Arn’s offseason work was apparent.
“She’s gotten a lot stronger and put in a ton of work, and that was apparent especially at the end of the 200,” Jarvis said. “She kicked really strong, and that’s due to that weight room and all the miles she put in.”
As per usual, Addie Yates was a big point scorer for the Cardinals, placing third in the hurdles and second in the high jump.
“She’s just so versatile for us,” Jarvis said. “Anywhere you put her, she can go in and score points for you.”
The Clinton girls 4x800 quartet of Ava Mueller, Abby Brandl, Ella Logterman and Parker Kutz took first place with a time of 11:35.72.
Clinton sophomore Blaine Brown took first place in the 55-hurdles with a 9.58, with Big Foot’s Sawyer Dase right behind hm with a 9.60. Brown helped the Cougars edge out Big Foot by six points.
“We thought Blaine would do well, but for him to win was a great step forward,” Clinton coach Darin Wecker said. “That should give him a lot of confidence moving into the outdoor season.”
Beloit Turner had a bright spot in the form of Elijah Terrell, who won the 200 with a time of 23.57 and finished second in the 55 with a 6.76.
The Turner boys placed eighth, while the Trojan ladies placed 10th.
Clinton sophomore Reagan Flickinger had a pair of top-three finishes, including a win in the 800 with a PR of 2:08.00. He also finished third in the 1600 (4:51.27), which placed him behind teammate Quinn Mccabe (4:44.41) and winner Jack Hefty (4:38.01) of Whitewater.
“We have a lot of people that are really strong runners that didn’t disappoint,” Wecker said. “We had Logan Karstedt in the pole vault who placed second, which was super exciting. Overall, it’s just been a really strong day for both the boys and the girls.”
FINAL RESULTS
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Brodhead-Juda 99.5 2. East Troy, 82 3. McFarland 78; 4. Clinton 71; 5. Edgerton, 64; 6. Big Foot, 51; 7. Whitewater, 31; 8. Evansville 28; 9. Jefferson 25; 10. Turner 24.5.
4x800: 1. Clinton, 11:35.72 (Mueller, Brandl, Logterman, Kutz); 2. East Troy, 11:55.26; 3. Brodhead-Juda, 12:08; 55 hurdles: Ackley, McF, 9.51; 2. Vendrell-Nolen, EDGE, 9.99; 3. Yates, B-J, 10.06. 55 meter dash: 1. Arn, B-J, 7.50; 2. Kuehl, MCF, 7.57; 3. Pluess, ET, 7.62; 200: Arn (BJ), 27.55; Rondeau, ET, 27.59; 3. Pape (BF), 28.33. 1600: Salimes, EDGE, 5:52.67; 2. Maly, CL, 5:51.82; 3. Ramirez, JEFF, 6:03. 4x200: 1. East Troy (Rondeau, Pluess, Cherek, Vinney), 1:52.54; 2. McFarland, 1:59.06; 3. Brodhead-Juda, 2:00.63. 400: 1. Burgos (ET), 1:03.23; 2. Athena (WW), 1:06.37; 3. Leikness (EDGE), 1:07.30. 3200: 1. Salinas (EDGE), 12:10.88; 2. Damman (CL), 12:17.17; 3. Olmedo (B-J), 17:28.68. 4x400: 1. East Troy 4:19.22; 2. Whitewater, 4:21.61; 3. Brodhead-Juda, 4:42.33. 4x400: Whitewater, 3:43.09; 2. East Troy, 3:49.78; Brodhead/Juda 3:54.83.
High jump: 1. Kuehl, MCF, 5-0; 2. Yates, BJ, 4-8; Schoonover, CL, 4-8; Maly, CL 4-8; Long jump: 1. Kuehl, MCF, 16-2; Pluess, ET 15-10; 3. Klitzman, EV, 15-9. Shot put: 1. Williams, B-J, 34-11.50; 2. Fish, B-J, 32-3.50; 3. Firn, CL, 31-7.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Clinton 89.5; 2. Big Foot 83; 3. East Troy 76; 4. McFarland 65; 5. Brodhead-Juda 62.5; 6. Whitewater 59; 7. Edgerton 51; 8. Turner 44; 9. Evansville 34; 10. Jefferson 9.
4x800: 1. McFarland, 9:11.03 (Alf, Spiegel, Kuehl, Piec). 2. Brodhead-Juda, 9:21.41; 3. Clinton, 9:46.40. 55 hurdles: Brown, CLI, 9.58; 2. Dase, BF, 9.60; 3. Boudreau, WW, 10:35. 55m dash: 1. Kelley, MCF, 6.62; 2. Terrell, BT, 6.76; 3. Hertel, BF, 6.85. 200. Terrell (BT), 23.57; 2. Miller (ET), 24.21; 3. Weberpal (BF), 24.23 1600: 1. Hefty, WW, 4:38.01; 2. McCabe, CL, 4:44.41; 3. Flickinger, CL, 4:51.27; 4x200: 1. Big Foot (Cox, Torrez, Weberpal, Hertel), 1:36.11; 2. East Troy, 1:38.35; 3. McFarland, 1:38.50; 400: 1. Geiger-Kittel, EDGE, 55.00; 2. Dase (BF), 55.80; 3. Engen (BJ), 55.95. 800: Flickinger, CL, 2:08.00; 2. Nogalski (ET), 2:08.47; 3. Alexander (EDGE), 2:12.84. 3200: Alf (MCF), 10:07.03; 2. Melson (CL), 11:14; 3. Shallenberger (CL), 11:32.22.
Pole vault: 1. Rambatt, BF, 14-6; 2. Karstaedt, CL, 11-6; 3. Tomomitsu, WW, 11-0. Triple Jump: 1. Langer, EDGE, 40-0.50; 2. Dase, BF, 39-1; 3. Paulson, B-J, 37-4. Shot put: 1. Kader, ET, 48-6; 2. Kuhlow, WW, 46-5; Raupp, WW, 45-10.50. High jump: 1. Ochalla, MCF, 6-2; 2. Pinnow, BJ, 5-10; 3. Flies, BF, 5-8.