ROCKFORD — The Rock Valley College Golden Eagles softball team was so good they are moving up an entire division.
OK, that might be a bit of an exaggeration. But thanks in large measure to a pair of local standouts, the Golden Eagles surged to their seventh straight NJCAA Division III National Championship in May.
It wasn't long after that the school announced it is moving all athletic programs to the NJCAA Division II level beginning in the 2022-2023 season.
The Golden Eagles were simply dominant at the national tournament, held in Syracuse, N.Y. They outscored their opposition 57-3 during the tournament, which was capped by a 13-2 win over Corning in the title game.
Rock Valley finished its season on a 20-game winning streak to boost its final overall record to 51-7. The Eagles hit a remarkable .418 as a team and stole 70 bases while being caught just once.
The Golden Eagles' team ERA of 2.76 was second in the country, making the squad an all-around juggernaut.
Rock Valley opened the tournament with a 25-0 shellacking of Rainy River Community College. The Eagles closed Thursday’s play with an 11-1 win over North Dakota State College of Science.
Saturday featured a pair of wins over Corning, an 8-0 victory in the opener before the 13-2 win in the final.
Beloit Turner graduate Trinity Fry was awarded the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player award after going 7-for-13 in the four games.
Ashton Melaas, a Hononegah grad, capped her outstanding season by pitching 6 2-3 innings in the finale, allowing just two runs as the Eagles cruised to the title.
The Eagles did not lose a game all season to a Division III opponent and beat several highly-ranked Division II teams along the way. The squad decimated the opposition in the regional tournament, outscoring its foes a combined 56-5 in four games.
Melaas said she was careful not to take anything for granted.
“This team, especially late in the season, enjoyed every day and every practice like it could be our last one,” Melaas said. “We didn’t really celebrate our regional win with a big party because of COVID, and there’s no banquet or anything , but it's OK. We still had a great time playing ball."
Melaas anchored the Rock Valley staff with a 19-3 record, 2.42 ERA, 10 complete games, a save, 170 strikeouts and 52 walks over 133 innings of action to win the inaugural National Fastpitch Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year honor.
The right-hander ranked third nationally in wins and strikeouts, fourth in games started (23), sixth in innings pitched and strikeouts per game (8.95), seventh in saves, walks and batting average against (.206), and 10th in ERA.
Melaas will attend Division I Stony Brook University in the fall and is expected to play a key role on the SeaWolves' pitching staff this season.
Fry announced her commitment to NCAA Division II Flagler College, located in St. Augustine, Fla. following the season.
She capped her RVC career by winning MVP honors at the National Tournament.
That led to a variety of options for Fry, who committed less than two months before the school year was set to begin.
“I always knew I was going to commit late, just maybe not this late,” Fry said. “I knew that I could’ve committed to a school earlier, but I bet on myself for my sophomore year, and it couldn’t have worked out any better. I feel like I found the perfect fit.”
The softball is pretty good, too. Flagler, under the direction of fourth-year coach Kathryn Geouge, plays in an extremely competitive conference. The Saints finished 16-20 overall and 9-11 in the Peach Belt Conference.
“She’s a younger coach that is really building something there,” Fry said. “That’s something that was really appealing to me, and something I wanted to be a part of. I’ve been looking to play in Florida since I got to Rock Valley, so this is great. One of my main goals coming off all of the success we had at RVC was to go to another successful program, and they definitely are that.”
Rock Valley head coach Darin Monroe and his staff earned their seventh straight NFCA NJCAA DIII National Coaching Staff of the Year honor.
Assistant coaches D.J. Johnson and Vivi Marquez, the former RVC and Hononegah standout, were all honored. Monroe was named Region IV Coach of the Year for an eighth time.
Monroe, the eight-time Region IV Coach of the Year, just completed his ninth season at the helm. He boasts a 439-85 (.838) record and has led RVC to eight straight N4C championships.
Monroe, the eight-time Region IV Coach of the Year, just completed his ninth season at the helm. He boasts a 439-85 (.838) record and has led RVC to eight straight N4C championships.