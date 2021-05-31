Several local players were recognized for their outstanding play when the All-Rock Valley Conference football team was announced.
Among those making first-team All-RVC Small were Big Foot sophomore Jax Hertel (running back) and senior Alex Schmitz (WR) and Clinton offensive linemen Caleb Bauer and Kevin Aceves.
On the defensive side, Aceves was again recognized on the line, while Turner's Aiden Diehl (LB) and Camden Combs (DB) also made first-team. Big Foot's Ashton Robinson was a first-team defensive back as well.
Hertel made second-team defense as a linebacker, as did Big Foot teammate Jackson Funderberg at DE, and Bauer of Clinton at LB.
Cal Ries was a second-team selection at OL for Beloit Turner, as was teammate Colton Crall at RB. Eli Greco of Big Foot (WR) and Austin Clary (OL) were also honored.
Lodi's Dave Puls and Columbus' Calvin Zanz shared Coach of the Year honors, as did Clinton's Dave Fridley and Columbus' Elliott Wolf for Assistant Coach of the Year.
Drew Hanson of Edgerton won Offensive Player of the Year, while Caden Brunell of Columbus won Defensive Player of the Year. Austin Rennhack of Columbus won Lineman of the Year, while Lodi's Lucas Heyroth won Back of the Year.
• 2020 Alt-Fall Football All Conference Team
First team offense: QB: Drew Hanson, Edgerton, sr.; Will Cotter, Columbus, sr.; RB: Jax Hertel, Big Foot, soph.; Lucas Heyroth, Lodi, jr.; Caden Brunell, Columbus, sr; WR: Alex Schmitz, Big Foot, jr.; Konnor Knauf, Edgerton, sr.' Trace Kirchberg, Columbus, sr; OL: Wyatt Ripp, Lodi, jr.; Mitchell Lane, Lodi, jr.; Caleb Bauer, Clinton, sr.; Kevin Aceves, Clinton, sr.; Austin Rennhack, Columbus, sr.; K: Ismeal Diaz, Edgerton, sr.;
First-team defense: DL: Chance Meier, Lodi, sr.; Kevin Aceves, Clinton, Sr.; Austin Rennhack, Columbus, sr; Lucas Heyroth, Lodi, jr.; LB: Colton Burnnel, Columbus, Fresh; Ethan Krause, Edgerton, Sr.; Alex Rashid, Lodi, jr.; Caden Brunell, Columbus, sr.; Aiden Diehl, Turner, sr.; Ashton Robinson, Big Foot, jr.; Clayton Jenny, Edgerton, sr.; Connor Faust, Lodi, sr.; Camden Combs, Turner, jr.; Punter: Zack Dotson, Lodi, sr.
Second-team offense: QB: Quinn Faust, Lodi, sr.; RB: Ethan Krause, Edgerton, sr.; Colton Crall, Turner, sr.; WR: Eli Greco, Big Foot, sr.; Clayton Jenny, Edgerton, sr.; Connor Faust, Lodi, sr.; OL: Austin Clary, Big Foot, sr.; Cade Wipperfurth, Lodi, sr.; Ryan King, Columbus, sr.; Luke Lobner, Columbus, sr; Cal Ries, Turner, jr.; Kicker: Chandler Curtis, Lodi, jr.
Second-team defense: DL: Ryan King, Columbus, sr.; Jacob Holloway, Edgerton, sr.; Jackson Funderburg, BF, jr.' LB: Jax Hertel, Big Foot, soph.' Beau Allison, Edgerton, soph.; Garrett Edge, Lodi, sr.; Caleb Bauer, Clinton, sr.; Malani Aragon, Columbus, soph.; DB: Shane Kisting, Edgerton, jr.; Quinn Faust, Lodi, sr.; James Mobry, Columbus, sr.; Punter: Drew Hanson, Edgerton.
Honorable Mention: Lodi: Chance Meyer, Cody Doyle, Ethyn Meyer; Columbus: Andrew Pfeffer, Collin Selk, Braxton Nachriener; Edgerton: Peyton Fox, Sawyer Strouse, Brett Langer; Big Foot: Basil Demco, Aiden Martin, John Rouse; Clinton: TJ Hammond, Mason Kroeze, Clayton Rankin; Turner: Tyler Kremer, Danny Burrows, Gavin Frey.