SCHAUMBURG, Ill.—The South Beloit boys basketball team had a dominant weekend on its way to becoming the Northeastern Athletic Conference tournament champions on Saturday.
On Friday night, the SoBos (23-5) made quick of hosting Schaumburg Christian by jumping out to a 41-11 lead by halftime with the help of six treys from senior Blake Ayotte.
Sophomore Ross Robertson and Ayotte combined for a whopping 46 points. Robertson led the duo with 24 points and 15 rebounds while Ayotte recorded 22 points while snatching five steals.
On Saturday morning, South Beloit took down Alden-Hebron 73-30 to move on to the championship round. Robertson once again was the leading scorer with an impressive statline of 20 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and four steals. Ayotte added 13 points and senior Leorence Kostka had 12.
The big wins just kept on rolling in for the SoBos as they took care of Harvest Christian 60-28 to take home the tournament crown for the second-straight year.
Robertson scored a team-high 28 points while adding nine rebounds. Ayotte continued his impressive weekend with 18 points while Kostka had nine rebounds and eight assists.
• MCFARLAND 85, BIG FOOT 62: The Chiefs only trailed the first-place Spartans 35-29 at halftime, but a huge second-half from McFarland’s offense ended any hopes of an upset.
Deven Kulp hit four three-pointers on his way to a 14-point first half for the host Spartans while senior Eli Gerdes hit three treys for Big Foot on his way to scoring 12 points before halftime.
But McFarland’s Dadon Gillen poured on 24 points as the Spartans had 50 points in the second-half to surge to a win.
Sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer and Gerdes each had 16 points for the Chiefs.