CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers used a find outing by starter Zach McCambley and a six-run fifth inning to post a 6-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels Thursday night.
The Snappers, who have won two straight after falling in the series opener against the Kernels, trailed 2-0 after one inning Friday, as Malcom Nunez doubled home a run and another scored courtesy of a Beloit error.
Both teams were held scoreless until the fifth, when the Snappers exploded for the game-changing rally. Kameron Misner got the scoring started with a single that plated Ricky Aracena.
Troy Johnston hit a two-run single to give Beloit the lead, and Marcos Rivera had the big blow, a three-run double that made it 6-2.
McCambley had another outstanding start for the Snappers, throwing seven innings and allowing just the pair of first-inning runs. McCambley (2-2) allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out nine.
Andrew Nardi pitched the final two innings without allowing a run.
The Snappers and Kernels will play the final three games of the series this weekend, with games Friday and Saturday evenings before finishing with a Sunday matinee.