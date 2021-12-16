BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team seemed well on its way to its first victory of the season Thursday night, taking a 5-1 lead over the Eastside Lakers at Edwards Ice Arena.
Seven penalties and five unanswered goals later, the Purple Knights were saddled with a 6-5 loss in double overtime.
“That was a rough one,” first-head head coach James Hoey said. “That’s going to hurt for awhile. We’re a young team and we’re having growing pains. We have to clean up how we keep hurting ourselves. The defensive breakdowns and taking too many penalties were the difference in this game.”
The Knights got off to a great start. Senior Tyler Katalin scored two early unassisted goals before Eastside’s Eli Peden cut it to 2-1 at 10:05 of the first period. About six minutes later, the Knights made it 3-1 as Nathan Fiebig scored off assists by Dylan Naugle and Katalin.
Beloit also scored the first two goals of the second period to go up 5-1. Sam Rowald scored an unassisted goal and Naugle tallied a goal on an assist by Katalin. East managed a late power-play goal by Michael Kennedy, but it was still 5-2 Knights heading to the third.
Beloit took six penalties in the third period. Two were by senior defenseman Katalin, who was disqualified from the contest at the 11:17 mark.
“He’s a captain and losing him really hurt the rest of the period and the overtimes,” Hoey said. “Maybe some of our penalties were questionable, but we put ourselves in position to let get them called.”
Simon Kuhlow of the Lakers scored twice in the third period, the second tying the game at 5-5 at 8:35.
Both teams had scoring opportunities in the first scoreless overtime, which was 5-on-5 for eight minutes. The second was five minutes of 3-on-3.
“Our problem was we played the puck rather than the body in the second overtime,” Hoey said. “We needed to knock (Kuhlow) off the puck and instead we let him skate around us and get an open look that he converted.”
Eastside goaltender Mason Bieri finished with 19 saves in the overtime periods and 69 total saves. Beloit’s Jameson Flanagan had 45.
Hoey said several Knights “really played their hearts out. Anthony Ferrera, Donovan Neidfeldt and Cole Rowald really stood out. They really gave it everything they had.”
• THURSDAY’S BOXSCORE: EASTSIDE 6, BMHS 5 (2 OT)
Eastside Lakers……1 1 3 0 1—6
Beloit Memorial……..3 2 0 0 0—5
FIRST PERIOD: BM, Katalin (unassisted), 2:03; BM, Katalin (unassisted), 6:42; EL, Peden (Craighhill, Kuhlow), 10:05; BM, Fiebig (Naugle, Katalin), 16:02.
SECOND PERIOD: BM, Rowald (unassisted), 11:49; BM, Naugle (Katalin), 12:12; EL, Kennedy (Lynch, Kuhlow), 14:57 (pp).
THIRD PERIOD: EL, Kuhlow (Holmes), :50; EL, Kennedy (Carroll), 2:37; EL, Kuhlow (Kennedy, Andrews), 8:35.
SECOND OT: EL, Kuhlow (Andrews), 3:04.
Saves: EL, Bieri (22-19-9-19—69); BM, Flanagan (11-29-15-10—45). Penalties: EL 8-16, BM 11-22.