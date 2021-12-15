ROCKTON—Trent DeMoss remembers well the heyday of the Hononegah wrestling program.
That’s because he was a significant part of it.
DeMoss wrestled in a pair of IHSA Class 3A state final matches, while helping lead the Indians to an appearance at the team state meet as well.
A 2015 graduate, DeMoss spent two years as an assistant to former head coach Anthony Miers.
DeMoss said he’s been preparing for the job for a while.
“We knew this was coming, we just didn’t exactly know when,” DeMoss said. “When Anthony called me this fall and said he was just going to be too busy, I was really excited to take over.”
DeMoss, who went on to wrestle at Northern Iowa Community College after his time with the Indians, said certain parts of the job came naturally, while others are a work in progress.
“I’ve been working on wrestling technique since I was four years old,” DeMoss said. “So that part of it has been easy. But it’s the other stuff, the building relationships, the paperwork side of it, that’s the stuff that I’m still learning.”
The Indians program, which has suffered from a lack of numbers and overwhelming success, is not a quick fix.
“It’s going to be a two or three-year process,” DeMoss said. “I knew that coming in. It all starts with our youth program, and making sure they have the same goals and priorities that we have at the high school level. We’ve got some really solid wrestlers at the middle school level, and I think in a couple of years, we’re going to be really solid again.”
DeMoss is trying to re-establish the culture that was prevalent when he was wrestling under former coach Jason Glodowski.
“That’s what we want to get back to,” DeMoss said. “Back then, we had a lot of success, which really motivated the younger wrestlers to keep going. We’d have so much depth that each class had a freshman or sophomore in it that was ready to step in when someone graduated. When that success stopped happening, we just struggled to maintain the numbers coming in.”
A pair of sibling sets are highlighting this year’s squad, two of who carry familiar names.
Freshman Gina Cassioppi and junior Rose Cassioppi are among the top female wrestlers in the entire country.
They follow in the footsteps of older brothers Tony (one of the nation’s top heavyweights at Iowa) and Gio (wrestling at Northern Colorado).
“Rose is ranked fourth in the country for girls in the 164-pound weight class,” DeMoss said. “And Gina is eighth in the country at 100 pounds. They are incredible. With them only being able to wrestle against boys at this level, it’s much tougher for Rose just from a strength standpoint. We are looking at her matches as more from a training standpoint. Gina, though, she’s at 106 right now and she’s 6-1 so far this season.”
The Diemel brothers, freshman Connor (120) and Elliott (152) are also off to outstanding starts.
“Connor is undefeated right now, so he’s off to a great start,” DeMoss said. “And Elliott is ranked eighth in the state. Those two have looked really good so far.”
The Indians will be back on the mat Thursday when they wrestle at Rockford Auburn.