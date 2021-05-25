CLINTON—The Clinton Cougars made things interesting in the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon against East Troy.
After grabbing an early lead and cruising through the contest without much of a worry, things got hairy in a hurry in the final frame of the team’s 6-5 victory.
Behind starting pitcher Felicia Teubert, the Cougars took a 6-2 lead heading into the seventh before the Trojans began pecking away at the advantage. A pair of hits sandwiched around a Clinton error made the score 6-4.
Clinton second baseman Elli Teubert made a diving stop and underhand flip to first for the second out of the inning. East Troy’s Megan Verbeten smashed a double to cut the lead to 6-5 and put herself in scoring position.
With the game on the line, Clinton third baseman Paige Hendricks fielded a sharp grounder and fired to first to end the game.
“She had fouled off a pitch that went right to me earlier in the at-bat, so I figured it was coming my way,” Hendricks said. “I wasn’t able to set my feet for the throw, so I was just praying that Karli was going to catch it. She’s a freshman and it’s her first time playing first base, so I’m so proud of her for catching it because it wasn’t an easy play.”
First-year Clinton coach Ross Reincke said the team’s defensive work was exemplary.
“That play at second by Elli might have been our best defensive play we’ve had all season,” Reincke said. “That was a huge play. The other ones, for the most part they just hit the ball really well and there wasn’t much we could do.”
After the Trojans scratched out a run in the top of the first, Hendricks blasted a two-out, two-run homer into center field that gave the Cougars a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“I definitely didn’t think it was going out,” Hendricks said. “It came off the end of the bat instead of the barrel and I thought the center fielder was going to catch it.”
Senior Taylor Peterson was the next to come up with a clutch hit, plating two with two outs in the second with a base hit.
“All season this group has had really great approaches at the plate,” Reincke said. “Last time against East Troy we had more strikeouts than we should have. Tonight, we had some really good at-bats. We had runners in position, we bunted them over and came up with some really big hits.”
The Trojans threw three different pitchers at Clinton, switching looks as the game went on.
“That was challenging because each pitcher was a little different,” Reincke said. “It took us a little while to adjust to the last pitcher, but once we did we were able to square some balls up.”
The Cougars moved to 12-7 with the victory, which Hendricks said can’t even compare to the struggles the program has endured over the past decade-plus.
“So much has gone right for us this year,” Hendricks said. “We’ve just played so much better overall. Our defense has stepped up its game, even since the beginning of the season. Felicia likes to pitch to contact and it feels good that she has confidence in us behind her to make those plays.”
• UP NEXT: Clinton continues its season with a game at Big Foot Thursday night.
• Tuesday’s linescore:
East Troy 100 001 3—5
Clinton 220 0111 X—6
WP- F. Teubert (7 IP, 5 R); LP: Kreuziger. Leading hitters: ET, Atkinson 2x4, 2B, 2 RBI; CL, Hendricks 2x4, HR, 2 RBI; Peterson 2x3, BB, 2 R.