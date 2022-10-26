CLINTON— Since moving on from the Beloit Daily News in March, I’ve been able to keep my finger on the pulse of the local sports scene as a staff correspondent.
As such, I’ve written features on tennis players, attended soccer games and spent plenty of Friday nights on the sidelines, both for the Daily News and the Janesville Gazette.
The most recent assignment was unique: Write a feature on the Clinton runners headed to the WIAA Division 2 state meet, scheduled for Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Normal protocol: Attend a practice, interview participants and coaches, cobble together a coherent story.
But the truth is, I didn’t want to do that. Not this time. I didn’t need to meet the Cougars at the Clinton track at 4:30. I didn’t need specific insight as to strategies employed for Saturday afternoon’s race.
And I surely didn’t need to ask how they got there. Because I knew. Oh, how I knew. Instead of your standard feature, I’m going to tell you about these eight kids who will proudly represent the blue and white in a few days.
• QUINN MCCABE, Sr.: If you ever want to know elevation gain, what a good 300 split would be on a slight downhill and where the race went right (or, unfortunately).
Quinn wrote the entire summer workout plan, is going to run somewhere in college and will undoubtedly become a great cross county coach someday.
• CODY SULLIVAN, Sr.: Cody is never satisfied, no matter how well he runs. Always striving for a better time, he’s as determined as anyone. A great teammate, he’s been critical in pushing everyone else on the roster to be their best and is a significant part of the team’s success.
• PAIGE DAMMAN, Jr.: Paige is the ultimate example a couple of old axioms: Good things happen to good people. And hard work pays off. A few years ago, Paige decided she wanted to be good at running. When she made that decision, she wasn’t. Last year, she qualified for state after a surprise sectional. She followed that up by winning the Rock Valley Conference race and finishing third at sectionals. She’s back. And barring injury, she’ll be back next year, too.
• NATHAN SHALLENBERGER, Soph.: A year ago, Nathan was anchoring the JV squad. Today, he’s a solid fifth on a team headed for their second straight state berth. What’s with the glow-up? It’s all about the miles for Nathan, who has backed up his incredible amount of trash-talking to have a fantastic season.
• DYLAN YURS, Soph.: Dylan is always in the mix in the team’s top four, but took a huge step forward when he placed second on the team at the sectional meet. Marked with a sneaky sense of humor and a ridiculous flow, Dylan’s best races are still to come.
• OLIVER MELSON, Soph.: The artsy one in the group, Oliver heads straight to play practice after his running work is done. He’s playing the role of Rooster Hannigan in Clinton High School’s upcoming Annie production, and he’s just as well-loved by his castmates as his teammates. A rather diminutive stature belies his huge heart.
• REAGAN FLICKINGER, Soph.: No one will ever utter the sentence “If he just worked a little harder...” about Reagan. When he’s not running, he’s working on his hoops game. He has high expectations and does his very best to meet them.
• NATHANIEL LIGMAN, Fresh.: Every group needs a quiet one, just for balance. That’s particularly true with this cast of characters. Nathaniel, a naturally talented runner with a bright future, spends a lot of time shaking his head at his teammates.
A sunny Saturday beckons in Wisconsin Rapids. It’s one last time for Cody and Quinn to run. One last time for this group of boys to gather in the tent as a team, throw around jokes that vary on levels of appropriate, take silly selfies and laugh about everything, and nothing at all.
And one last time for this dad to watch it all, smiling and cheering the whole way.