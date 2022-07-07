Some people say to never meet your heroes.
Beloit Memorial High School soccer player Baylor Denu would tell you that those people are dead wrong.
Baylor and his teammates on the Rockford Raptors 2005 ECNL team qualified for the playoffs on the very last day of the season after having to win their final game while also needing to rely on other teams to lose.
When all those scenarios played out, the team had two weeks to organize a trip to San Diego, where the postseason was being held.
Baylor’s dad Brian, who is an assistant coach on the Raptors, started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the trip so that the players would be able to attend.
That’s when a familiar name popped up on the donation list.
“I was at my niece's softball game,” Brian said. “I just checked the GoFundMe to see if anyone had updated it, and we had gotten a thousand bucks from Landon Donovan.”
Yes, that Landon Donovan. The same one who is in a tie for first place as the all-time leading scorer for the United States men’s national team.
Baylor was ecstatic when he found out about the contribution.
“Getting the donation from Landon Donovan was huge,” he said. “It was just crazy. I look up to him, and he’s been one of my favorite players my whole life.”
Thanks to the help of Donovan and several other contributors, the Raptors got to make the trip to San Diego.
Donovan even invited the Raptors to a USL Championship match between the San Diego Loyal and the Indy Eleven.
The USL Championship league is a Division II soccer league that is below Major League Soccer, and Donovan is the owner/manager of the Loyal.
During the game, Indy Eleven’s starting goalkeeper had to leave the game due to injury, and backup goalie Tim Trilk, who is a Rockford native and played for the Raptors, had to sub into the game.
Baylor said his dream is to play at this level in the future, and to see Trilk go from where he and his teammates are now to on that field served as a source of inspiration.
“It's super cool just to know that I can do it as well if I work hard,” Baylor said.
When Donovan saw the Raptors he went over to take a picture with the players.
“The kids had their cell phones out and were recording,” Brian said. “Just very excited. He’s just the nicest guy in the world. To have that happen was the icing on the cake.”
The experience was once-in-a-lifetime, but the tournament didn’t go the Raptors way.
Rockford was in a group with three other teams, who each played one another, and the one with the best record moved on to the knockout stage.
After getting an opening match win over Davis Legacy, the Northern California League Champions, the Raptors lost to the Houston Dynamo Youth and Match Fit Academy to end their playoff run.
Rockford started hot in both losses, holding Houston to a 1-1 tie at halftime and having a 2-0 lead over Match Fit at the half, before allowing go-ahead goals in the second half.
Brian said the losses were a let down, but that they came against really tough opponents and were a good challenge for his team to face.
“The way it ended was disappointing,” Brian said. “If we just won that last game, we would have qualified for the knockout stage. We lost to Houston Dynamo, who is an MLS Academy team. So that was quite a challenge.
“Just the experience of playing against some of the best teams in the country is definitely huge. Baylor's getting a lot of recognition from colleges now. On a personal level, that's exciting.”
Baylor added that the style of play in the tournament was rougher than the team was used to.
“It was more physical,” he said. “Those teams we played from the other states, they play soccer way different than we do here in the Midwest. It's difficult to try to adapt to the way that they play.”
As Baylor enters his senior year he has been talking to several schools across the country and playing in tournaments like this are a big help in getting him noticed.
“It's huge,” he said. “Not a lot of kids get this opportunity, and it was a great opportunity. That's what I look forward to though. My favorite thing to do is play on the bigger stages.”
With over 40 scouts at the tournament, from Division III schools like University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire to Division I schools like Notre Dame, the Denu’s hope this increases Baylor’s visibility to even more places.
Brian has three sons who all play soccer, and Baylor’s younger brother Banks recently traveled to Portugal and competed in a tournament with the U13 Rockford Raptors.
“Just to have all three of them love the game,” Brian said. “And want to do as much as they possibly can. And it's nice for me personally to be able to visit a lot of different places and, at the same time, watch your kids doing what they love, it’s awesome stuff.”
Baylor also got to compete in Portugal when he was Banks’ age, but Beckham, who is the middle child and the starting goalkeeper for the Purple Knights, did not get to because of COVID-19.
Baylor said that three brothers are constantly bringing the best out in each other.
“They push me,” he said. “Banks pushes me more on the soccer aspect, he’s got a little bit of a better technical ability than (Beckham). But Beckham is built strong, and he’s helped me a lot on that aspect of the game. We're always helping each other, and we’ll always have each other’s backs no matter what.”