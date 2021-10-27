Did...did they do it? Did they draw me back in again? They didn’t, right? There’s no way I let myself get pulled back in after what they did to me. Right?
But hear me out. Just listen. I’ve been thinking about something. What if...the Badgers...beat Iowa on Saturday? I mean, they could beat Iowa on Saturday. They could totally beat Iowa on Saturday.
And if the Badgers beat Iowa, they are truly in the driver’s seat for the division. Win out (with very winnable games against (Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Minnesota) and the Badgers would make the Big Ten title game.
Could you imagine this Wisconsin team making a Big Ten title game? The team that made me want them to disband football? The team that made me question moving back to the great state of Wisconsin all together? They made me think I hated cheese. This team?
But I’m back in again, aren’t I? Crap. Crap crap crap crap crap. How did I let this happen? But they have looked good the last few weeks, right? They finally discovered their run game thanks to playing 17-year old freshman Braelon Allen. The guy looks like a steamroller rumbling down the field. And he’s so fast! Who knew that big could ever be that fast? It doesn’t seem fair, but it is.
The defense is still spectacular and if Jim Leonard said Nebraska offered him their head coaching job the Badgers should fire Chryst immediately and give the job to Leonard. Their defense has shown it can stop any team it plays (for like three quarters) but if the offense can control the ball even a little, they can win.
God I really am doing this, aren’t I? I truly can’t believe I am doing this.
There is a significant factor holding them back right now. It’s been the same problem they’ve had all year. A big case of the Mertz.
I have little to zero faith that Mertz can win them a game if needed. Iowa has a good defense and will likely stack 13 in the box and see if Mertz can complete passes to uncovered receivers (50-50 probability there) but really all Wisconsin needs Mertz to do is not lose the game. Don’t throw a pick at the five yard line. Don’t make the play that puts the defense behind the eight ball.
Saturday will be a classic old school Badger game. If any team scores two touchdowns, it’s over. I’ll be surprised if there are two touchdowns in the entire game. It’ll be a lot punting, a lot of bad passes, and hopefully a Badger win.
By the way, Ohio State, Michigan State, and Michigan are all undefeated in the Big Ten East. The Badgers would be a heavy underdog against all of those teams...but Ohio State has struggled offensively this year. The Badgers played Michigan well before the defense was overworked (and that was with Mertz playing terribly and eventually getting hurt, leading to the Chase Wolf Experience in the second half). And Michigan State is Michigan State.
Could the Badgers…win the Big Ten title this year?
Well, OK, I am fully back in now. How the heck did this happen? It took like 3 wins against mediocre teams and suddenly I am clearing my schedule for a Badger-Hawkeye game. I cannot wait for the pain.
Speaking of pain, the Bears provided plenty of it on Sunday. I could have copied and pasted this line from a previous article, but I just need this regime to end. Coaches, GM, President, Owners. Move on out. You had a nice run. Let’s get some new blood in here that actually cares about winning.
I don’t want my head coach saying it’s OK that Aaron Rodgers owns them. I don’t want other NFL QBs making similar comments. I want my head coach to actually scheme a system that fits his players so perhaps they’d have a chance to succeed.
The comments from Jason Peters and Allen Robinson this week were pretty damning when it comes to how the coaches are preparing the team to win. Tackles who didn’t get reps during the week. A star wide receiver who didn’t get any reps with the first round QB. Pretty ugly look. I hope I can stop thinking about them soon.
Anyway, here are my stupid picks. I was like 6-7 last week, so don’t expect too much here.
• Picks: Cardinals, Falcons, Bills, Bears (might as well go all in on the pain this week), Browns, Lions, Titans, Bengals, Rams, Chargers, Jaguars, Broncos, Bucs, Cowboys, Chiefs.