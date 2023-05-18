CLINTON—While home runs and hot offenses have taken over the baseball and softball worlds, the Clinton softball team finds ways to win the old-school way.
Smart baserunning, discipline at the plate and stellar pitching propelled the seventh-seeded Cougars to a 5-0 win over No. 10 Belleville in a WIAA Division 3 regional opener on Thursday evening.
“I told the girls that a win is a win,” head coach Ross Reincke said. “Ashley Theisen threw a one-hitter and we made zero errors. But we had the discussion that come Tuesday against a team like Poynette, we have to have better at bats. We have to get the ball in play.”
Theisen echoed that sentiment.
“We didn’t have the best at-bats tonight, but we got the runs in when it mattered most,” she said.
Hitting was the one area that Clinton (7-14) found some struggles in. While the Cougars drew six walks, Allie Bell’s line drive single to center was the lone hit on the night.
“We did put the pressure on with the steals and were able to find ways to get home,” Reincke said.
Bell scored on a wild pitch after walking and stealing two bases in the first inning. In the second. Grace Wilson walked, stole second and scored when the Wildcats’ (1-15) catcher overthrew third base trying to catch her swiping the bag.
Theisen and Bell each brought home a runner on a sacrifice fly in different innings, and Jenna Gunnick scored on a wild pitch as Clinton held a 5-0 lead after five frames.
“We did a solid job having great jumps on our steals,” Reincke said. “There were a lot of great reads. We put the pressure on them, and when the ball skipped, we were able to go home.”
One run was enough with the way Theisen was dealing Thursday. She only allowed one hit, a bloop single, and one walk while striking out a whopping 17 batters.
“I’m in my own little zone on the mound,” Theisen said. “I’m just trying to find a way to get first-pitch strikes and get them to chase. My curve and rise were spinning pretty good. I tried to lay off the change-up for a little because they were kind of on that, but towards the end that was working pretty well too.”
The sophomore struck out 13 of the last 17 batters she faced and looked calm and collected while getting batter after batter to swing and miss each inning.
“Ashley did a great job of mixing it up tonight,” Reincke said. “It’s a lot of fun watching her. She’s able to go inside, outside and down. It had been a couple of games since she even walked a batter.”
When Theisen wasn’t stopping batters from even leaving the batter’s box, she had an error-free squad of fielders behind her.
“It’s always good as a pitcher to be able to rely on your defense,” she said. “That was really nice to have tonight.”
Bell was 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and several solid putouts at the shortstop position.
“Allie is also a great leader in the dugout,” Reincke said. “At the plate, she’s probably our best two-strike hitter. She always seems to get the ball in play when we need her to.”
And with one playoff win under the Cougars’ belt, Reincke is eager to see his squad take the field again come Tuesday.
“The girls are excited,” he said. “We went up to Poyette last year, so we kind of have a lay of the land. They’re a great team, and Holly Lowenberg is a great pitcher.”