Clinton’s Allie Bell slides safely into home plate on a wild pitch during Thursday night’s 5-0 win over Belleville.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

CLINTON—While home runs and hot offenses have taken over the baseball and softball worlds, the Clinton softball team finds ways to win the old-school way. 

Smart baserunning, discipline at the plate and stellar pitching propelled the seventh-seeded Cougars to a 5-0 win over No. 10 Belleville in a WIAA Division 3 regional opener on Thursday evening. 

