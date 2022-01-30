Local wrestlers make mark at state By Daily News statf Josh Flickinger Author email Jan 30, 2022 Jan 30, 2022 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Beloit Turner's Sydney Andrews stands on the podium after placing third at the state meet. By Calahan Steel Adams Publishing Group Buy Now Izzy Pfeifer grapples with Bella Xiong of Holmen in the WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29. Pfeifer scored a pin at 2:49. Calahan Steed Buy Now Kaylin Wisniewski keeps Darci Jelinek of North Crawford/Seneca on the mat at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29. Wisniewski earned a pin at 2:47. Calahan Steed Buy Now Taylor Beaudin attempts to keep Natalie Klavetter of Hudson on the mat at the 2022 WIAA State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 29. Klavetter pinned Beaudin at 3:52. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA CROSSE — A pair of local wrestlers recorded top-eight finishes in Saturday's first ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament, held at the La Crosse Center. Beloit Turner's Sydney Andrews led the local contingent with a third-place finish. Andrews (126) received a bye in her first round, then pinned her next two opponents. In the state semfinals, she lost a dough match to Emma Gruenhagen of Boyceville in a 3-1 decision. Andrews bounced back in the third-place match, pinning Cassandra Valle of Waterloo in the second round. Turner's Phoenix Villarreal lost both of her matches, while Vanessa Skildum (132) received a bye, then went 1-2. Clinton's contingent of four wrestlers was led by Taylor Beaduin, who recorded an eighth-place finish. Beaduin (120) finished her day with a solid 4-2 record, including three pins. Kaylin Wisinewski (114) also recorded a pair of falls in a 2-2 day, and Izzy Pfeiffer (107) won her first match before falling in her next two. Riley Edwards (145) was unable to secure a victory. Parkview's Alexiana Garcia-Martin (100) finished the day with a 2-2 record. • NIC-10: The Hononegah Indians placed fifth at Saturday's NIC-10 Conference Meet, held Saturday at Rockford Guilford. Belvidere took home the crown, winning by nearly 40 points over second-place Freeport. Angelina Cassioppi (106) came home with a second-place finish after losing to Brayden Teunissen of Belvidere in the finals. Elliot Diemel (152) also placed second, while Damien Huber (132) placed third, as did Connor Diemel (120). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Homicide victim was woman found outside of residence with stab wounds Death investigation underway in Beloit Shooting outside Beloit high school marks third homicide in city in 2022 Shooting marks first homicide in Beloit this year Turner's Overdrive a cappella group rebuilding Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime