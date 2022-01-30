LA CROSSE — A pair of local wrestlers recorded top-eight finishes in Saturday's first ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament, held at the La Crosse Center. 

Beloit Turner's Sydney Andrews led the local contingent with a third-place finish. 

Andrews (126) received a bye in her first round, then pinned her next two opponents. In the state semfinals, she lost a dough match to Emma Gruenhagen of Boyceville in a 3-1 decision. 

Andrews bounced back in the third-place match, pinning Cassandra Valle of Waterloo in the second round. 

Turner's Phoenix Villarreal lost both of her matches, while Vanessa Skildum (132) received a bye, then went 1-2. 

Clinton's contingent of four wrestlers was led by Taylor Beaduin, who recorded an eighth-place finish. Beaduin (120) finished her day with a solid 4-2 record, including three pins. 

Kaylin Wisinewski (114) also recorded a pair of falls in a 2-2 day, and Izzy Pfeiffer (107) won her first match before falling in her next two. Riley Edwards (145) was unable to secure a victory. 

Parkview's Alexiana Garcia-Martin (100) finished the day with a 2-2 record. 

• NIC-10: The Hononegah Indians placed fifth at Saturday's NIC-10 Conference Meet, held Saturday at Rockford Guilford. 

Belvidere took home the crown, winning by nearly 40 points over second-place Freeport. 

Angelina Cassioppi (106) came home with a second-place finish after losing to Brayden Teunissen of Belvidere in the finals. 

Elliot Diemel (152) also placed second, while Damien Huber (132) placed third, as did Connor Diemel (120). 

