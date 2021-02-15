ADAMS, Wis.—Local wrestlers found the competition at the WIAA State Tournament a little too stiff on Saturday at Adams-Friendship High School, as wrestlers from Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Big Foot and Parkview combined to go 0-12.
In the Division 2 tournament, Turner’s Cal Ries (170) fell to Delavan-Darien’s Cole Hanson 6-1 in the first round, then lost to Joshua Heiss of Antigo 4-2 in the consolation bracket. Ashland’s Jared Stricker decisioned Prairie du Chein’s Bradyn Saint, 5-4 to win the state title.
Brodhead-Juda’s Cole Hoesly (182) fell to freshman Ian Smith of Northwestern in a 16-2 major decision, then lost to Mike Volz of New Holstein via a fall at 4:42. Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls won the state title, pinning Smith in 2:27.
Big Foot 220-pound junior Jackson Funderburg lost to Max Ramberg of Baldwin-Woodville by a pin in 1:44 and then was pinned by Hunter Isaacson of Wisconsin Dells in 1:09. Koy Hopke of Amery took first with a 6-4 decision over Ramberg.
• DIVISION 3: The weekend’s biggest shock came when Parkview’s Korben Brown, ranked second in the 152-pound class, failed to make weight and was forced to forfeit his matches at the state tournament at Wausau East High School.
Viking Wyatt Egan (170) was pinned by Nolan Springer of Mineral Point in 48 seconds in the first round before falling to Brayden Wolf of Spring Valley in a 9-6 decision. Springer was the state champion, beating Samuel Schwabe of Random Lake in a technical fall, 20-5.
Parkview’s Luke Schwengels (182) was pinned by Ben Strehlow of Weyauwega in the first round and Bennett Bergmann in the consolation bracket. The state title went to Mason Hughes of Mineral Point with a 3-1 decision of Cal Donota of Iowa-Grant/Highland.