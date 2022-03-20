WHITEWATER, Wis. — Several local athletes got their track seasons off to solid starts in Friday night's Nelson-Daniels Classic, held at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The Turner boys were led by Camden Combs who broke the Nelson-Daniels meet record in the long jump with a 22-foot 8.75-inch effort to win the event. Combs also won the triple jump with a leap of 43-0.5. His time of 6.72 in the 60-meter dash earned him third-place honors.
Other local standouts in the boys field included Clinton freshman Reagan Flickinger, who placed fourth in the 3200 with a 10:54. Tyler Wilson of Big Foot placed second in the triple jump with a 42-1.
On the girls side, Clinton's Zada Maly placed third in the high jump with a 4-10, while Cougar teammate Ava Mueller was third in the 800 with a 2:43.15.
• PLATTEVILLE INVITE: Brodhead-Juda competed in Friday's UW-Platteville Small Schools Invite and had several terrific performances.
Senior Blake Senobe was second in the 60-meter dash with a 6.82 and third in the 200 with a 25.15.
The top female Cardinal finisher was Stella Arn, who won the 200 with a 28.44
Jada Burkhalter placed fifth in the 55-meter dash with a 7.87 seconds.
• NELSON-DANIELS INVITATIONAL
SMALL SCHOOLS DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores
Jefferson 53; Madison Edgewood 49; Pewaukee 48; Beloit Turner 40; Lakeside Lutheran 38; Lake Mills 37; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest Christian 35; Fort Atkinson 29; Monona Grove 26.5; Mauston 23; Stoughton 22; Grafton 21.5; Whitewater 20; Cedar Grove-Belgium 17; Edgerton 16; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Clinton 6; Whitefish Bay Dominican 1.
Event winners, area scorers
55-meter dash—1, Brady Gotto, J, :06.60; 3, Camden Combs, BT, :06.72. 400—1, Nick Gehring, Med, :53.26. 800—1, Sawyer Thorp, J, 2:02.96; 4, Nicholas Dillman, Edger, 2:13.93; 7, Clayton Coldren, BT, 2:20.64. 1,600—1, David Peterson, HC, 4:35.69. 3,200—1, Eli Boppart, Mauston, 10:10.44; 4, Reagan Flickinger, Cli, 10:45; 5, Oliver Melson, Cli, 11:36. 55 hurdles—1, Nicholas Hottinger, J, :08.28. 800 relay—1, Pewaukee, 1:36.92; 7, Clinton (D’Angelo Vernon, Dorian Phillips, Peyton Bingham, Abel Espinoza), 1:42.06. 1,600 relay—1, Jefferson, 3:40.60; 8, Whitewater (Cooper Hammond, Ethan Dugan, Traysen Thomason, Jack Hefty), 3:50.64. 3,200 relay—1, Whitewater (Cooper Hammond, Nate Holden, Ethan Dugan, Jack Hefty), 9:09.36. High jump—1, Caden Thomas, Med, 6-4; 4, Shaun Murray, BT, 5-10. Pole vault—1, Eli Hallwood, Mau, 12-0; 3, CJ Tomomitsu, WW, 10-0; 4, Braden Troeger, Edger, 9-6; 5, Dorian Phillips, Cli, 9-0. Long jump—1, Camden Combs, BT, 22-8¾; 3, Beau Allison, Edger, 21-3; 5, Manny Galvan, BT, 20-4¾; 8, Tyler Wilson, BF, 19-11¾. Triple jump—1, Camden Combs, BT, 43-0½; 2, Tyler Wilson, BF, 42-1; 6, Shaun Murray, BT, 39-3. Shot put—1, Drew Evans, FA, 50-8; 7, Connor Raupp, WW, 41-0.
GIRLS
Team scores
Stoughton 64; Fort Atkinson 51; Madison Edgewood 45; Grafton 39; Jefferson 39; Pewaukee 35.5; Monona Grove 35; Lake Mills 33; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 26; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest Christian 25; Whitefish Bay Dominican 24; Clinton 15.5; Whitewater 13; Cedar Grove-Belgium 13; Mauston 11; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Edgerton 8; Lakeside Lutheran 3.
Event winners, area scorers
55-meter dash—1, Abby Groleau, Sto, :07.43; 6, Kindyl Kilar, WW, :07.76. 400—1, Madeline Hogan, MG, 1:00.73; 7, Hannah Hahn, Clinton, 1:12.80. 800—1, Laurel Miller, FA, 2:41.27; 3, Ava Mueller, Cl, 2:43.15; 4, Jessi Salimes, Edg, 2:43.41. 1,600—1, Jada Zorn, FA, 5:28.36. 3,200—1, Mallory Reiser, Sto, 12:41.06; 3, Emma Maly, Cli, 13:30.94. 55 hurdles—1, Madeline Hogan, MG, :08.76; 7, Madisen Zych, Edgerton, :11.16; 8, Cianna Vendrell, Edg, :11.25. 800 relay—1, Whitewater (Maddy Buehler, Kindyl Kilar, Olive Coburn, Calli Grosinske), 1:54.88; 6, Big Foot (Ellianna Pape, Grace Nisius, Sydney Wilson, Leeza Patterson), 1:59.65. 1,600 relay—1, Harvest Christian, 4:22.22. 3,200 relay—1, Harvest Christian, 10:24.94. High jump—1, Lyly Taegen, Dominican, 4-10; 3, Zada Maly, Clinton, 4-10. Pole vault—1, Kiki Stucker, Catholic Memorial, 11-6. Long jump—1, Madeline Hogan, Monona Grove, 17-9. Triple jump—1, Ayianna Johnson, Jefferson, 35-2¾; 3, Leeza Patterson, Big Foot, 33-8. Shot put—1, Ayianna Johnson, Jefferson, 36-8; 7, Marin Firn, Clinton, 28-8.