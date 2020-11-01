Local runners completed their seasons on both sides of the Stateline on Saturday, with Parkview’s Avery Crane and the Hononegah cross country teams finishing strong.
Crane, a senior, finished in 31st place at the WIAA Division 3 state meet, held in West Salem. Crane finished with a personal record of 17:35.
Patrick Schneider of Durand won the race with a time of 16:05, while Sheboygan Lutheran took home the team title over Brookwood.
On the Illinois side of the border, the Hononegah cross country teams took part in the IHSA Class 3A sectional meet at LaGrange, Ill., on Saturday. There is no state competition in IHSA this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indians girls team placed 11th out of the 15 teams, while the boys team placed 14th.
Senior Lauren Johnston led the way for the girls, finishing in 38th place with a 19.05. Coming in a quarter-second after her was sophomore Indigo Sterud.
Junior Erin Collins placed 62nd with a 19:32, while Ryanne Bronniman was 80th with a 19:49. Katrina Schlenker of Batavia won the race with a 17:05.
Bailen Estrada was the boys leader, placing 68th with a 16:33. Chris Schwuchow was 81st with a 16:54, while Lyons Buckley was less than a second behind him.
Micah Wilson of St. Charles East won the race with a 14:43 clocking. St. Charles East won the meet as a team and and featured the three top runners in the race.