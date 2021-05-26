The Rock Valley College Golden Eagles are just a few victories away from their seventh straight NJCAA Division III National Championship, and anything but a title at this point would be considered a heavy upset.
The Golden Eagles enter Thursday morning’s opener against Rainy River Community College (MN) with all the momentum they can muster. RVC is the tournament’s top seed, carries a record of 47-7 and has won 17 straight.
They have not lost a game all season to a Division III opponent and have beaten several highly-ranked Division II teams along the way. The squad just finished decimating the opposition in the regional tournament, outscoring its foes a combined 56-5 in four games.
The stacked Eagles have a pair of local products that are helping lead the way: Beloit Turner’s Trinity Fry and Hononegah’s Ashton Melaas.
Fry is a sophomore who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down last season. Thus, she and teammate Kirsten Fudge are the only two Eagles to have experienced the heightened tension and excitement of a national tournament.
“I definitely think our experience there can help,” Fry said. “Whenever you are on the biggest stage, that comes with some extra stress and worry, but we’ve taken that leadership role and just will make sure everyone is staying easy and calm. We know what we have to do, and we won’t be overwhelmed.”
Fry, who is uncertain of her next destination at this point, has been outstanding for the Eagles, hitting .467 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI while playing outfield.
“I think this team is 100 percent ready to compete for another title,” Fry said. “We aren’t taking anyone lightly, not overlooking any of our opponents. We had some downfalls during the season, but we learned from them and this postseason has gone exactly like we wanted to. This was never a selfish team to begin with, but since the playoffs started, everyone is just trying to do their part. Nobody’s trying to be the star, we’re all just wanting the team to be sucessful.”
Melaas has been a star in the circle, going 16-3 with a terrific 2.51 ERA. In 115 innings, Melaas has struck out 155 hitters.
“Ashton has been amazing as our ace,” Fry said. “And the great thing about our team is that we have a group behind her that has some speed and some spin and they’ve also pitched great.”
Melaas said she’s been careful not to take anything for granted.
“This team, especially lately, we’re just enjoying every day and every practice like it could be our last one,” Melaas said. “We didn’t really celebrate our regional win with a big party because of COVID, and there’s no banquet or anything to look forward to, but it’s OK. We’re still going to go out there and have a great time playing ball.”
Melaas said the team simply needs to stay the course in order to bring a seventh straight trophy back to Rockford.
“Our whole team is on a rise right now,” Melaas said. “It reminds me of what our team was doing last year before COVID hit. I would’ve loved to have seen what that team was going to do, but now we get to see it this year, and I can’t wait.”