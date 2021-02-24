The Rock Valley boys and girls basketball all-conference teams were announced this week, with several local players earning accolades.
On the boys side, Beloit Turner’s Donavhan Cain was joined by Big Foot’s Gus Foster on the first team. Earning second-team honors were Brodhead’s Owen Leifker and Turner’s Danny Burrows.
Cain averaged 17.4 points per game for the Trojans, while Leifker was fourth in the RVC in scoring at 21.4 per contest. Foster was second in the loop at 23.6 per contest, Foster also led the league in rebounding with an impressive 11.2 per contest, while Cain averaged 6.9.
Edgerton’s Clayton Jenny captured Player of the Year honors, while Daryl Fox of the Crimson Tide won Coach of the Year.
On the girls side, Beloit Turner’s Olivia Tinder earned first-team honors, as did Brodhead’s Abbie Dix. It was the third straight year Tinder was honored first-team, and the second straight honor for Dix, a sophomore.
Brodhead’s Kiarra Moe was joined on the second team by three players from Clinton: Senior Olivia Roehl, junior Ellie Teubert and sophomore Jayden Nortier.
Tinder averaged 13.1 points per game and was second in the loop in rebounding at 9.8 per contest. Dix was third in the RVC in scoring at 17.6 per game, while grabbing 9.7 boards per game.
Roehl had a terrific season for the Cougars, putting in 17.5 points per game and leading the league in rebounding with 10.3 per game. Teubert averaged 10.8 points per game, while Nortier put in 13.1, and Moe 11.7.
Whitewater’s Kacie Carollo won the Player of the Year award, while Jefferson’s Mark Peterson won Coach of the Year.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE BOYS TEAM
First team: Clayton Jenny, Edgerton, sr.; Donavhan Cain, Turner, jr.; Gus Foster, Big Foot, jr.; Ryan Nixon, East Troy, sr.; Chase Cummings, East Troy, jr.; Jackson Werwinski, McFarland, sr.; Jake Martin, Whitewater, sr.
Second team: Owen Leifker, Brodhead, jr.; Ryan Thompson, Evansville, sr.; Colin Terpstra, East Troy, jr.; Drew Hanson, Edgerton, sr.; Connor Coombs, Edgerton, jr; Konner Knauf, Edgerton, sr.; Danny Burrows, Turner, sr.
Honorable mention: Big Foot: Tyler Wilson, Eli Greco; Clinton: Chase Peterson; Brodhead: Connor Green, Brady Malkow; East Troy: Dane Lindow, Michael Schaefer; Edgerton: Peyton Fox; Evansville: Mason Miller Tyr Severson; Jefferson: Haygen Miller; McFarland: Pete Pavelec, Blake Kes; Turner: David Heldt, Konner Giddley; Whitewater: Carter Brown.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS TEAM
First team: Olivia Tinder, Turner, sr.; Abbie Dix, Brodhead, soph.; Kacie Carollo, Whitewater, sr.; Kate Fox Gunderson, Edgerton, jr.; Teagan Mallegni, McFarland, fresh.; Ainsley Howard, Jefferson, sr.; Katie Hildebrandt, McFarland, sr.
Second team: Sylvia Fox, Edgerton, soph.; Olivia Roehl, Clinton, sr.; Kiarra Moe, Brodhead, jr.; Emma Scurek, East Troy, sr.; Ayianna Johnson, Jefferson, soph.; Ava Brandenburg, Evansville, fresh.; Jayden Nortier, Clinton, soph; Elli Teubert, Clinton, jr.’ Carly Rebman, Edgerton, sr.
Honorable Mention: Big Foot: Lydia Larson; Brodhead: Madisyn Kail, Onnikah Oliver, Clinton: Felicia Teubert; East Troy: Emily Aleckson,; Morgan Golabowski, Edgerton: Abby Blum, Shannon Rusch; Evansville: Maria Messling, Rachel Tofte; Jefferson: Josie Peterson, Aidyn Messmann; McFarland: Lindsey Lonigro, Morgan Butler; Turner: Sabrina Fitzgerald, Peyton Hasse; Whitewater: Kindyl Kilar, Catherine Skindingsrude.