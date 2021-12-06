We are just a few weeks into basketball season, but I’ve seen nearly every team in our coverage area, and now seems like a good time to record some initial impressions. bullet-point style.
• We will start our look on the boys side, with Beloit Memorial. It’s incredibly refreshing to see a Beloit Memorial team that plays with as much heart and hustle as this one does.
They also currently are in possession of a very valuable asset: The best student section in the area.
It’s been years (YEARS!) since Beloit Memorial could boast of an actual homecourt advantage. Typically there’d be about 25 diehards behind the basket, a larger group of mostly disinterested students on the side, and a smattering of community members.
This year? Different story, and I couldn’t be happier about it. The place is hopping, particularly on nights when the best band in the state is doing its thing. This kind of support definitely means a lot to the athletes, on and off the court.
The Knights may not have the top-end talent and depth of some of the Big Eight elite, but they proved in a close loss to seventh-ranked La Follette that they will have the opportunity to be in nearly every game.
• BELOIT TURNER: The Trojans are an interesting bunch. They have no shortage of terrific athletes, but it’s unclear as to how they will gel as a basketball team.
I’ll tell you this: Ken Watkins will have them playing well by the end of the year. He always does. The Trojans will finally get their chance in Rock Valley Conference play this week when they take on Clinton Thursday.
• CLINTON: Speaking of the Cougars, it surely was nice to see them snap a 58-game losing streak with a win over Jefferson last week.
They also had a dose of reality served to them by McFarland Friday night. The Cougars still have a long way to go to be contenders in the Rock Valley Conference, but getting the monkey off their back is certainly a great start.
• HONONEGAH: The Indians have had an impressive start to the season in what should be a pretty fascinating NIC-10 conference race.
Hononegah has a ton of size, and some really solid players in the backcourt as well. I count four potential all-area players in their starting lineup: Owen Hart, Brandon Beck, Braydon Savitzki-Lynde and Dominic Commisso all have opportunities to have huge seasons.
The question is whether they can develop some depth as the season wears on. If so, they could be dangerous come post-season time.
• SOUTH BELOIT: This certainly appears to be the best South Beloit team I’ve covered in 10 years on the beat. They were ranked third in the latest AP IHSA Class 1A poll, and it’s well-deserved.
It’s too early to say what the ceiling for this squad might be, but, well you see the ranking, right?
Freshman Ross Robertson immediately becomes the best player on a team that was already trending towards good. With Robertson, they could be special.
• BRODHEAD: This team is legit. They dominated the second half in a win at a good McFarland team, and have an offense that can flat-out fill it up.
It’s a great mix of young talent and solid experience. I’m not sure they can compete with East Troy, but I believe they will be a top two or three team in the Rock this year.
Owen Leifker remains a walking bucket, Brandon Malkow is a beast on the boards, Josiah Engen has been steady, and freshman Cullen Walker can score with the best of them.
• BIG FOOT: The Chiefs are 2-0, and got a huge win Friday night at Edgerton. They have reigning All-Area Player of the Year Gus Foster, who has been terrific again.
They have a solid point guard in Hudson Torrez, and solid wings in Alex Schmitz and Tyler Wilson. It’s a team to monitor moving forward.
• GIRLS HOOPS, HONONEGAH: Where else to start with area girls hoops than at the top of the food chain?
While there aren’t as many prolific teams to highlight on the girls side, the Indians stand tall, with as many as 10 players seeing consistent rotation minutes for Jason Brunke.
A NIC-10 title is certainly within reach for the Indians.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL: It was encouraging to see the Knights pick up their first win of the Big Eight season already, and they have a lot of young talent to aid seniors like Tajah Randall and Bre Davis.
Dilonna Johnson has restored energy to a team that couldn’t even find a permanent coach the last couple of years. I’m excited to watch the rise.
• BELOIT TURNER: There’s no question it’s rebuilding time for the Trojans, but they’ve already got a win on the board, and the high school program has taken hold of the youth program as well, always a good sign for continuity. It might take a few years, but better times are ahead for Turner.
• CLINTON: The record might not reflect it, but the Cougars have been handed a brutal schedule to start the season. They’ve got some winnable games coming up, and one of the area’s premier duos in Ellie Teubert and Jayden Nortier.
• BRODHEAD: Yep, the Cardinals are good again. Unbeaten so far, they are still miles away from playing their best basketball...which should put quite a scare into opposing coaches.
I’ll be seeing you at a gym soon!