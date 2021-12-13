South Beloit senior Bradley Knepper and North Boone senior Will Doetch have been invited to play in the 48th annual Illinois High School Shrine Football Game.

The contest, sponsored by the Illinois Coaches Association, will be played at 11 a.m. June 18, 2022 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Knepper, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman and Doetch, a 5-11, 175-pound safety will play for Team Blue coached by Darren Sunkett of East St. Louis.

The event raises funds and spreads awareness for the Shriners Hospital for Children and Shriners International.

