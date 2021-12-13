Local gridders to play in Illinois Shrine game By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Dec 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save South Beloit senior Bradley Knepper and North Boone senior Will Doetch have been invited to play in the 48th annual Illinois High School Shrine Football Game.The contest, sponsored by the Illinois Coaches Association, will be played at 11 a.m. June 18, 2022 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.Knepper, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive lineman and Doetch, a 5-11, 175-pound safety will play for Team Blue coached by Darren Sunkett of East St. Louis.The event raises funds and spreads awareness for the Shriners Hospital for Children and Shriners International. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now High Tide: Local entrepreneur ready for new adventure as Hanson's set to reopen Circumstances of Town of Beloit fatal shooting remain unclear as investigation continues Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit woman charged with retail theft Ho-Chunk Nation to meet with federal officials next week over Beloit casino plan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime