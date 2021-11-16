DELAVAN, Wis. —Elli Teubert had an incredible start to her senior season, Beloit Turner ran away with a road win, and Hononegah beat a traditional power to begin their respective seasons Tuesday night.
Teubert, the Clinton guard, nailed seven three-pointers on the way to a career-best 37 points in Clinton’s 75-33 victory over host Delavan-Darien Tuesday night.
The 37 points were just one off the Clinton school record, set by Vicky Voss in 1978.
Teubert hit eight two-pointers to go along with the seven treys. The Cougars scored 75 points despite going just 2-for-4 from the foul line.
Junior Jayden Nortier finished with 14 points, while Neleah Bobolz had nine.
The Cougars will be back in action Friday when they host Jefferson.
• BELOIT TURNER 58, JUDA 37: The Trojans got off to an excellent start behind 19 points from Nadilee Fernandez Tuesday night.
Turner led 27-15 at halftime before extending the advantage in the second half. Lacy Combs scored 13 points and Shelby Curry added 10.
The Trojans will play host to Brodhead Friday night.
• HONONEGAH 47, HUNTLEY 40: The Indians took down traditional power Huntley in the season opener Tuesday night.
Haley Warren led the Indians with 14 points, while Emma Clark added 10.
The Indians trailed 21-20 at halftime, but went on a 14-1 run in the third quarter to take command of the game.
• WATERLOO 55, PARKVIEW 37: The Vikings struggled offensively in the season opener, losing to visiting Waterloo.
Jenna Olin led the way for Parkview with 14 points, the only Viking to score more than five on the evening.
Parkview trailed just 30-24 at halftime before Waterloo pulled away in the second half.
Tuesday’s boxscores
CLINTON 75, DELAVAN-DARIEN 33
Clinton 49 26—75
Delavan 16 17—33
CLINTON: Teubert 15 0-0 37, Hahn 1 0-0 3, Mueller 1 0-0 3, Nortier 7 0-0 14, WEllnitz 1 0-0 2, Bobolz 3 2-4 9, Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Roehl 2 0-0 5. Totals: 31 2-4 75.
DELAVAN-DARIEN: Logterman 1 1-4 3, Green 1 2-4 4, Grabow 0 1-2 1, Stallings 7 8-10 22, Quartucci 1 1-4 3. Totals: 10 13-24 33.
3- pointers: Clinton 11 (Teubert 7, Hahn, Mueller, Bobolz, Roehl). D-D 0. Total fouls: Clinton 20. Delavan-Darien 9.
TURNER 58, JUDA 37
Turner 27 31—58
Juda 16 21—37
TURNER: Murphy 1 1-2 3, Martin 2 0-0 4, House 2 1-2 5, Fernandez 7 3-3 19, Spain 1 00 2, Babilius 1 0-0 2, Combs 5 3-4 13, Curry 3 3-4 10. Totals: 22 8-15 58
JUDA: Davis 1 2-4 4, Skoumal 8 1-4 18, Metz 2 0-0 6, Barton 1 0-1 2, Lerch 1 0-0 2, Brooks 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 3-11 37.
3-pointers; Juda 4 (Skoumal, Metz 2, Brooks); Turner 3 (Fernandez 2, Curry).
HONONEGAH 47, HUNTLEY 40
Hononegah 12 8 16 11—47
Huntley 12 9 11 8—40
Hononegah: Johnston 2 0-0 5, Clark 3 2-2 10, Abney 0 2-2 2, Bell 2 2-4 6, Warren 5 0-0 14, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 3, LaMay 2 3-7 7. Totals: 15 9-17 47.
Huntley: Flaherty 1 0-0 3, Horton 1 2-2 5, Campanelli 1 1-2 3, Ozzanto 1 6-10 8, Heard 3 4-6 10, S. Campanelli 2 0-0 6, Winters 2 1-2 5. Totals: 11 14-22 40.
3-pointers: Hononegah 8 (Warren 4, Johnston, Niedfeldt, Clark 2). Huntley 4 (S. Campanelli 2, Flaherty, Horton).
WATERLOO 55, PARKVIEW 37
Waterloo 30 25—55
Parkview 24 13—37
WATERLOO: Webster 1 0-0 2, Kuhl 1 0-2 2, Lauredorf 1 0-0 2, Jaenke 2 3-6 8, Asik 4 1-1 12, Blundell 4 0-4 11, Hugbner 1 1-4 3, Rahr 1 0-0 3, Baumoni 4 2-4 12. Totals: 20 7-22 55.
PARKVIEW: Burrell 2 0-1 5, Mielke 1 3-5 5, Valley 1 0-0 3, Olin 5 2-2 14, Brown 2 0-0 5, Klassy 2 0-0 4, Blaedow 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 12-16 37.
3-pointers: Waterloo 6 (Rahr, Blundell 3, Asik, Jaenke). Parkview 5 (Olin 2, Brown, Valley, Burrell).