ROCKFORD—Rock Valley College starting pitcher Ashton Melaas tossed a four-hitter to to beat visiting Madison College, 5-1, on Monday.
Melaas, a Hononegah High graduate, struck out seven and walked only one.
Leading the Golden Eagles on offense was Trinity Fry (Beloit Turner) who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.
Fry also went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in the nightcap, which was also won by Rock Valley (36-7, 6-2) by a 7-1 score.
• PACKARD HURLS NO-NO: Kailyn Packard continued her outstanding season with the University of Northern Iowa with a career highlight: Her first collegiate no-hitter.
Packard, a sophomore at UNI, shut out Southern Illinois twice, first throwing a no-hitter with nine strikeouts, then a shutout while adding another nine punchouts.
For her efforts, she was named both Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week and Pitcher of the Week. Packard finished the regular season with a sparkling 14-2 record in the circle.
• RAISBECK SOLID: While Kevin Raisbeck has had a solid senior season, batting .298, it’s also been a rough one for Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill.
First COVID-19 protocols shut down the Leathernecks for two weeks April 14-28. Then there’s that 10-26 record WIU has fashioned this spring.
Raisbeck’s play has been a bright spot. He has played in 34 games and has scored 23 runs and knocked in a dozen. He has hit five doubles and is perfect on 11 steal attempts.
The Beloit Memorial High School graduate and his team are off until May 20 when they take on Omaha in a season-ending series.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound outfielder was a three-time All-Big Eight player 2014-16. He played at Ellsworth Community College before enrolling at WIU. He hit .291 as a junior and ..271 in 13 games in 2020 before COVID struck.
• MASSINO AT CARROLL: Mike Massino (Hononegah) is batting .270 his senior season at Carroll University (19-20, 13-18 CCIW). The 6-foot-2 first baseman has started all 39 games for the Pioneers, and in 148 at-bats has 40 hits. He has scored 30 runs and knocked in 33 more. He has 12 doubles, three triples and eight home runs.