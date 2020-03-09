ROCKFORD—The NJCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament will feature a decidedly local flair this week.
The second-seeded Rock Valley College Golden Eagles feature three key players with local ties: Hononegah graduates Hannah Malcomson, Marissa Kershner and Samantha Harris, along with Beloit Turner’s Carson Nitz, lead the tight-knit Eagles into battle beginning Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Rockford.
The goal for the Golden Eagles all season long was simply to return to “The Nest.” That’s the name the Eagles have dubbed their home floor at Rock Valley, which doubles as the site for the national tournament this season.
Kershner, like Malcomson and Nitz an all-33-game starter for the Eagles, said the team believes the homecourt advantage will be a big benefit.
“We know we’ve got the support of the whole city behind us,” Kershner said. “In the past when they’ve gone to nationals, they’ve had about 12 fans come and watch. Now, we’re hoping to pack the gym.”
The Eagles are seeking their fifth national title in the past decade. Rock Valley won championships in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and coach Darryl Watkins is looking to add his first title to the equation after taking over the program from Taylor Ignoto this season.
Watkins’ squad will open against Passaic County (N.J.), the seventh-seed in the eight-team field.
“Massasoit out of the Boston area is the top seed,” Watkins said. “But Hostos is the defending national champions, and they are on our side of the bracket as the three seed. Northland is the four seed, and they beat us for the national title back in 2014. So there are a lot of familiar faces, and also some new ones as well. Western Tech is only in their second year as a program, so what they’ve done is impressive also.”
Kershner (12.6 points per game) and Malcomson (17.5) were both key contributors to Hononegah’s third-place finish at the IHSA Class 4A state tournament last spring.
Malcomson said she believes last year’s experience will prove beneficial.
“We understand what it feels like to play in front of big crowds in big games,” Malcomson said. “The court is huge, but when you have that many people there, it feels smaller. We won’t be intimidated at all by playing in that spot.”
Nitz didn’t experience that level of prep success with Beloit Turner, but she’s had a terrific two-year career at RVC. This season, she’s 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest, and Watkins said an early-season switch in roles between Malcomson and Nitz was a key to the Eagles’ 25-6 season.
“We played Carson on the ball early on, and we weren’t playing with the type of pace we needed, and we weren’t getting enough scoring from Carson,” Watkins said. “So we moved Hannah to point guard, something she hadn’t done since she was young. But it’s been a great change. Carson has played great off the ball, and Hannah has adjusted great to her role.”
Kershner has also played a critical role which included a 25-point performance against Madison State in the district finals.
“We knew coming in she was a great shooter,” Watkins said. “But she’s worked really hard in other facets of the game, like rebounding and defense, that have helped us to get where we’re at.”
Harris is another local success story with the Eagles. After not receiving much playing time as a prep at Hononegah, Harris tried out for the squad last season.
This year, she’s developed into one of Rock Valley’s most reliable weapons, starting every game and averaging 11.7 points and nine rebounds per game.
Like all teams in the field, the Eagles will play one game on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but an opening-game loss to Passaic would eliminate them from title contention.
