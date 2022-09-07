BELOIT—The Beloit College women’s soccer team has not allowed a goal through the first 270 minutes of play to start the season.
Unfortunately, the Buccaneers’ offense were also held without a goal in 90 minutes of play against Carthage College as the two teams battled to a 0-0 tie Wednesday at Strong Soccer Field.
Beloit is now 2-0-1.
“It was kind of a tale of two halves for us,” head coach Lisa Collogan said. “We came out a little lethargic in the first half. At halftime we decided we weren’t really happy with our performance, and we came out and did a lot better moving the ball.”
The Firebirds made several attacks on the net early, but senior goalkeeper Audrey Ketterer made a nice stop on a corner kick, and grabbed another ball that was rocketed at her.
“Audrey is always killing it,” junior goalkeeper Briana Arteaga said. “She is just a force on the field and is such a big part of this team. She’s a big voice for us and sets a very good example.”
Ketterer made five saves as he anchored the goal in the first half, and she helped keep the game scoreless at halftime.
Ketterer was named the Midwest Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Performer of the Week after collecting six saves and earning her first career shutout in the season opener.
Beloit pressed offensively in the latter part of the first half and came out strong in the second half in an effort to break the draw.
Junior Anna Williams had a solid shot that was blocked by Carthage goalie Ainsley Stallworth, and junior Natalie Ortiz had another attempt that skirted along the front of the goal and went out of play.
“(Carthage) was very well organized,” Collogan said. “And they communicated really well. They did a really good job just staying in front, delaying us and keeping us out of the net. Their keeper also did very well.”
Stallworth had seven saves and fought off an impressive press from the Bucs late in the second half.
Arteaga didn’t record a save as she spent the entire second half in goal, but she did a solid job preventing the Firebirds from getting any good shots off.{/span}
“(Arteaga and Ketterer) are both very solid with their technical skills and their athletic ability,” Collogan said. “They each bring their own unique flavor. Audrey is very vocal and a leader in the back, she commands her box. Briana brings that fire and that tenacity in the back.”
Collogan also praised her defenders for their numerous steals and keeping the Firebirds from getting any good looks.{/span}
“They’re not afraid to hold a higher line,” she said. “Because they have confidence in their ability to go one-on-one. That creates the opportunity for me as a coach to play a three back.”
The Bucs’ defense was a big part of their run as MWC champions last season, which ended in a first-round elimination in the NCAA Tournament.{/span}
“We kept all of the same girls,” Arteaga said. “So it was easy to stick with the same mentality that we had. It wasn’t much of a change. Now our girls are just a little bit stronger and a little more used to each other.”{/span}
Arteaga and her teammates have high expectations for their second season under Collogan.
“We’re looking to beat anyone in our way,” Arteaga said. “We have a really big target on our back from last season, and we’re looking to return to that NCAA Tournament again.”{/span}