WHITEWATER, Wis. — The WIAA Division 2 state track meet will feature plenty of local athletes on Friday in La Crosse.
Locals battled thunderstorms and lightning along with fellow competitors Thursday night in Whitewater, with competition ending late in the evening.
Beloit Turner's Camden Combs had a big evening, qualifying for state in the triple jump and the long jump. He also barely missed out in the 100, placing fifth.
Combs won the triple jump with 45-6.5 and placed second in the long jump with a 22-2, breaking the Turner school record in the process.
Jack Neupert placed fourth in the pole vault with a 13-3.
On the girls side, Presley Hasse placed third in the high jump with a 5-2.
Rachel Cleaver qualified in the 100-meter wheelchair dash (26.04) and the 400-meters (1:35.59), finishing second in both races.
She also won the 800 with a 3:20.21 and the shot put with a 15-5.
It was another big day for the Brodhead-Juda girls. The Cardinals finished second in the team standings with 48 total points.
Senior Madelynn McIntyre won both the 1600 (5:15) and the 3200 (11:35), while freshman Kalena Riemer was third in the 800 with a 2:25.
Freshman Addison Yates was fourth in the high jump (5-2) and third in the long jump with a 17-4.
On the boys side, Josiah Engen qualified in the high jump, placing third with a 6-1.
Big Foot junior Annie Murphy won the pole vault with a 10-3, while teammate Tess Gillingham placed fourth with a 9-6. Big Foot freshman Kaden Rambatt won the pole vault with an impressive 14-0, while Murphy placed second in the long jump with a 17-10 and won the triple jump with a 36-10.
Chiefs junior Tyler Wilson finished second in the triple jump with a 43-6, while the Big Foot 4x100 relay team of Ava Beyers, Gillingham, Murphy and Lydia Larson placed fourth with a 52.15.