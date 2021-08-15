BELOIT—Johnny Leon is no stranger to the sports page, having been a standout soccer player at Beloit Memorial High School.
The 2021 spring graduate does have another pastime he has enjoyed for years and it recently earned him a little more notoriety.
“I’ve been fishing since I was a little kid going with my grandpa,” Leon said. “We even did some competition bass fishing. But I go out for fun a lot, too. I don’t target flathead (catfish) in the Rock River, but I was fishing under the dam and I guess I was in the mood. I caught a bluegill and I used a circle hook and hooked him on the back fin to use as bait. And then it just bit.”
“It” was a trophy-size flathead catfish.
“I hooked him around 4:30 and it took about 40 minutes to reel him in. I thought I lost him several times. It would start running and then it would be on the bottom. I’d go to pull up and it felt like it was a log. When we finally got it close and my cousin (Joel Vera) went to go grab it, we saw the tail and we got excited because then we knew it was a flathead. It took off and I fought it for another 10 or 15 minutes.”
Leon and his cousin took a few photos with his catch. He estimated the length of the fish at 46 inches. He said he’d heard of flathead up to 40 pounds being pulled out of the Rock River.
“Mine was bigger than 40 pounds,” he said.
He didn’t have it officially weighed, however, because he had something else in mind for his catch.
“We released it,” he said. “We knew it was an old fish so we decided to let him go so someone else could catch him. I want to catch a muskie next.”