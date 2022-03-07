BELOIT—Dakota Lindsey would have loved being on the sideline Friday night in Franklin, Wis., but would have required forfeiting a rather large investment he made in a vacation he planned long before he was promoted to interim head coach of the Beloit Memorial boys basketball team.
Lounging on a beach in Jamaica won out this time, but Lindsey said if he continues as head coach the Purple Knights will always come first from here on out.
“I definitely didn’t want to miss the game and I wish I could have rescheduled, but that wasn’t possible,” Lindsey said.
Charlie Chavous, who began the season as a first-year head coach and then reversed roles with assistant Lindsey taking over, went back in charge for the WIAA Division 1 regional opener at 21-5 Franklin. The Knights fell 74-56. Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed led Beloit with 13 points while Fazion Farr had 12 and Davion Bland chipped in 10.
Lindsey definitely wants to continue the team’s rebuilding course next season. Unfortunately he would do it without a number of key performers who will graduate this spring, including Shaq Roman, Abdur-Rasheed, Bland, Jaymion Copper and Austin Woods.
“Shaq was our leader with all the things he brings to the court,” Lindsey said. “I love his mindset. He’s strong mentally and physically.”
Lindsey said players like Bland and Abdur-Rasheed played fearlessly while Farr was terrific in transition and like Copper, a capable defender. Woods was a player who routinely made smart decisions.
Yet the Knights still struggled to a 6-19 mark, continuing a downward trend since Jay Bryant’s final season in 2016-17 when they finished 15-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big Eight.
Tim Richert coached a 6-17 team in the 20-17-18 season, followed by Dondre Bell, who went 7-38 overall in two seasons.
So what has been the reason for the downturn? Or more precisely, what can be done to right the ship?
“Honestly, I think the lack of holding kids accountable has been a big problem,” Lindsey said. “A kid thinks he can miss practice and it’s all right because he’ll just run the next time and the coach will still play him. It shouldn’t work like that. Coaches need to stand up for what they believe in.”
Lindsey said he follows football coach Brad Dement’s example.
“I think we have the same mindset,” Lindsey said. “He sets rules and athletes need to follow them to play. That should be the way it is in every sport.”
Lindsey said his brief assignment as head coach was valuable.
“You have to deal with a lot of personalities and you have to approach different ones in different ways,” he said. “I think I also learned that you have to have an open mind. You need to take input from other sources. For me it was Jay Bryant and Shane Bautch. I needed to listen to them and know that I don’t know everything. You can’t be too proud as a coach.”
He said he also has a good idea what the Knights need to do as a team to win.
“Players need to realize that some nights they need to play a certain role for the team to be successful,” he said. “Shots might not be going down for you so tonight you need to be a lock-down defender, or deal seven assists or pull down 10 rebounds.”
Lindsey sees Beloit basketball getting back on the right track at the younger levels.
“What is going on now is that parents are stepping up with this younger generation of seventh and eighth grade boys and helping them out,” he said. “Beloit has had a lot of talent. It’s my hometown and I love it. One day soon Beloit will be back on the map in basketball.”