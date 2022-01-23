MILWAUKEE (AP)—Justin Lewis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Marquette to a 75-64 victory over No. 20 Xavier on Sunday.
Paul Scruggs scored on a layup to get Xavier within 64-59, but the Musketeers did not get another field goal until Jack Nunge’s basket with 34 seconds left to make it 73-64.
“What won us the game was defense down the stretch,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “We really played well on the defensive end, from an aggressiveness standpoint getting our hands on the basketball. And then Justin Lewis grabbing the ball for us, 13 defensive rebounds is probably the most important stat of the game.”
Xavier hit its first six shots of the second half, but was just 5 of 26 the rest of the way.
“What can’t happen is when a couple of those good shots don’t go in, you can’t then all of a sudden try to play hero basketball,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said. “Because I thought the rest of the way, our guys were forcing things on the offensive end, whether it was a shot or a drive that maybe wasn’t there.”
HONOLULU (AP)—The University of Hawaii has hired former star quarterback Timmy Chang as its new head coach.
Athletics director David Matlin announced Chang’s hiring on Saturday in a release, saying Chang “made a name for himself throwing the football as a young quarterback and has continued his legacy in the collegiate coaching ranks over the past decade.
Just last month, Chang was hired by Colorado State to be its wide receivers coach. Previously, he spent five years at Nevada under Jay Norvell—who is now Colorado State’s head coach—as a tight end and wide receivers coach, and also had coaching stints at Emory and Henry and Jackson State.
PRO GOLF
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP)—Hudson Swafford won The American Express for the second time in five years Sunday, breaking a late tie with an eagle in a closing-round 8-under 64.
Swafford beat Tom Hoge by two strokes on PGA West’s Stadium Course after beginning the day three strokes behind rookies Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon.
Tied for the lead with fellow former Georgia player Brian Harman and Francesco Molinari at 20 under, Swafford pulled ahead with the eagle on the par-5 16th. From 198 yards, he hit to 8 feet on the iconic hole with large, deep bunkers lining the left side.