SOUTH BELOIT—It’s a winter of discontent for Kaya Lervik.
That follows a spring, summer and fall of discontent for the South Beloit three-sport athlete.
Normally at this time, Lervik, after a fall volleyball season, would be knee-deep in high school basketball season, with a softball campaign to cap a terrific prep career awaiting once the snow melts.
Instead, Lervik hops on social media and sees her friends in bordering states, practicing and playing, albeit in masks and in front of mostly (or completely) empty gym.
It’s the senior year of her nightmares, and there doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight.
“It’s very frustrating,” Lervik said. “Especially when I’m used to playing one, and sometimes when they overlap, two sports. To be doing absolutely nothing, and then seeing things happen everywhere else, it’s just really hard to not be doing anything.”
There are club sports going on in limited fashion in Illinois, but Lervik, a natural leader imbued with positive energy, decided they weren’t for her.
“I tried out for the Rockford Wildcats program and I made the team,” Lervik said. “But they aren’t able to practice, they could just go to other states and play games. I decided that wouldn’t be too beneficial, just to go out on the weekends and basically play street ball because you couldn’t ever practice.”
Lervik’s athletic activity is certainly diminished, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. She recently earned her EMT certificate in addition to her schoolwork.
“It was an extremely challenging program to complete,” Lervik said. “The course covered 49 chapters in 15 weeks, but the teachers and staff at South Beloit were really good about understanding that I was doing that in addition to my schoolwork.”
Lervik also secured her future when she recently committed to play basketball and attend college at Aurora University.
“Their coaches contacted me and wanted me to come and take a tour of the school,” Lervik said. “My parents and I took a drive there, and collectively we thought it was a great school, even beyond the basketball part. I think it’s a perfect fit for me.”
Part of the challenge facing would-be student-athletes has been the mental aspect of staying positive through difficult times, and Lervik is no exception.
“It’s been tough, because it used to be that if I was having a bad day, I could go to practice and work it all off,” Lervik said. “It’s hard to be motivated right now. During a season, you’ll wake up and have a game to look forward to a couple of times per week, and that can get you through a day where you have a bunch of tests. But it’s really challenging to wake up and know you just have school again, and I know a lot of my closest friends feel the same way. We’ve tried our best to band together and stay positive.”
Lervik, who plans to major in criminal justice and become a police officer after graduating from Aurora, is still hopeful she can have a meaningful spring senior season.
“My thought this whole time is just to be able to have a senior night,” Lervik said. “Whether that’s in basketball, softball, track, whatever. Just have one day or night where we can play a game and honor the seniors. Especially with our class, because we have a ton of athletes, and we’ve been playing together since fifth grade. It already sucks that I’m going to have to tell my kids that in my senior year, we didn’t get a homecoming, or probably a prom. To not have any sports of any kind, that would be very hard to take.”
In the meantime, Lervik will continue to do her best to stay positive, remain grateful that her athletic career is far from over, and hope for brighter outcomes this spring.