BRODHEAD— When the Brodhead basketball team walks off the bus, the presence of senior Owen Leifker doesn't likely have the opponents shaking in their collective boots.
Check back with said opposition a few hours later, when they are walking off the floor, shaking their heads and wondering how the kid just dropped 25 points on them.
Leifker, the leading scorer on a rejuvenated Brodhead team, just scored his 1,000th career point in Brodhead's win over Deerfield in New Glarus.
The 6-foot-1 guard emerged on the scene as a sophomore, when he scored 13 points per game on a Brodhead team that struggled to come away with eight wins.
Improving with every season, Leifker bumped his points per game to 21 oer game as a junior, and now he's putting up 22.5 as the Cardinals remain undefeated and on top of the Rock Valley Conference with a 4-0 record.
So, how does one put up 1,000 points with nary an alley-oop? Practice. Lots of it.
1,000 shots per day in the summer. A bunch more in-season before school. And drill work. Lots of drill work.
"He's got a hoop in his driveway," Brodhead coach Tommy Meier said. "And over the summer, he'd organize and bring kids over to do drills, get shots up, that kind of thing."
Leifker scored his 1,000 career point on a basic curl play which resulted in a layup.
"I knew how many points I needed heading into the game," Leifker said. "But I lost track during the game. Coach Meier knew, and he called a timeout right after. It was definitely a really good feeling."
Leifker said the team's improvement has been just as rewarding as any personal success.
"Between my sophomore year and this year, the guys have all just bought in," Leifker said. "We've really all worked hard going into the summer, and between improved shooting and our defense, it's led to a lot of improvement."
Leifker played JV along with the rest of his now-senior class, a decision that's paid off handsomely.
"I was an assistant to Nick Jarvis at that time," Meier said. "And we had plenty of discussion about moving Owen up. But ultimately we decided we wanted to keep that group together. And then he came up sophomore year and was ready to contribute right away. Nobody knew who he was and he led us in scoring that year."
The Cardinals showed plenty of signs of improvement in last year's 14-10 season. They began this year with victories over East Troy and McFarland the two teams expected, along with the Cards, to compete for an RVC title.
Playing a difficult non-conference schedule, Brodhead dropped three straight games before righting the ship against Deerfield.
"We worked really hard early in the season to get those two wins especially," Leifker said. "But you learn quickly how long this season is. Those three straight losses really showed that you can't just ride on those two early wins."
The Cardinals will continue their journey Tuesday night with a game at Evansville.
"We definitely are all working towards the same goal," Leifker said. "And that's winning the conference. It's been a long time since Brodhead has done that, and we all want it really bad."